3 qualities Scott Twine would bring to Nottingham Forest if Reds seal transfer for MK Dons man

Scott Twine just seems to go from strength-to-strength everytime he takes on a new challenge or joins a new team and it looks like there could be another new dawn on the horizon with the news that Nottingham Forest want to sign him, as reported by Nottinghamshire Live.

The player has shone at MK Dons since his move there but even before he was proving to be one of the best forward players in League One, he was causing similar havoc for Swindon and Newport.

This year, he already has a total of 26 appearances for the club and has become a first-team regular. Everytime he gets on the field for his club, he puts on a show – and that has led to interest once again from higher up the football pyramid.

With Nottingham Forest keen to bring him in, what could he offer to Steve Cooper’s side if a deal was done?

Quiz: Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Steve Cook AFC Bournemouth Fulham West Brom Sheffield United

Plenty of goal contributions

If he can make the step up with ease, as he has done previously, and keep up his level of production in front of goal, then he will certainly be able to chip in for Nottingham Forest.

Just a quick glance at the stat tables in League One shows that Scott Twine is adept at both finishing moves himself and teeing up his teammates to boot. With 11 goals in the league, he is currently ranked sixth in the standings – despite playing behind the striker.

He spends plenty of time occupying that area and even drifting out to the wing and yet still provides plenty goals of his own. In addition to that, he also tops the league-wide assist chart with seven.

Twine certainly likes to get in on the attack – and his extra goals and vision could be hugely beneficial to the side.

Superb vision and build-up play

Scott Twine can make attacks on his own. If you want a player that can split open an opposition defence and get your team on the front foot, then look no further.

Twine averages 5.69 progressive passes per 90 minutes, which sees him just outside the top ten in the rankings for the entirety of League One. He can spot runs and then pick out a teammate at ease and that is exactly what any side wants if they are trying to play on the front foot and create things.

He also has the most ‘second assists’ in the league (which is the last action before an assist). It shows that he often gets involved in the build-up before a goal and can help his side carve open defences – so if you want a player with heaps of creativity, then look no further.

No fear in front of goal – and plenty of efforts to test the goalkeeper!

Playing just behind the striker means that it isn’t often that Twine gets into the box to score – meaning that a lot of his goals come from outside the penalty area.

With nine goals from outside the box so far, he has bagged more from that position than anywhere else on the field. With an expected goals from there of 4.15 to boot, it shows that he may like a pot shot but he’s often accurate and lethal with his efforts too.

When he does get into the box, he can be just as clinical. He’s managed eight from in the area despite much less shots and shots on target in there, giving him a conversion rate of 18.2%.

Twine then is exactly the kind of young, attacking player you would want to add to most teams in the division. With his finishing ability, willingness to try things, fearlessness and impeccable vision, Forest could be getting themselves a superb player.