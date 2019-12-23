3 qualities Sammie Szmodics could bring to Ipswich Town if signed next month

Ipswich Town have been enduring their worst run of the season during the last few weeks, with the Tractor Boys winless in their last five League One matches to drop out of the automatic promotion places.

Paul Lambert’s side have been struggling to both create and take chances in the final third during their recent dip in form, having only scored two goals in their last four league matches, having scored 27 goals in their opening 16 League One games, which has Ipswich lose their ability to secure three points in tight matches.

The Tractor Boys are in need of adding a few more options in the January transfer window to help them get back to their best, and Ipswich have been linked with a potential move for Bristol City’s Sammie Szmodics in the winter window, to help boost their attacking options.

Here then, we take a look at THREE qualities Szmodics would bring to the Tractor Boys if he arrives at Portman Road in January…

Ability to provide goals from midfield

The most obvious quality that Szmodics could bring to the Tractor Boys is the ability to score goals from midfield, with the attacking midfielder showing his ability in front of goal during his time at Colchester United, where he scored 14 goals in 43 appearances last term, as well as netting 12 goals in six fewer games the previous campaign.

Although the 24-year-old has found game time limited at Bristol City since joining the club in the summer transfer window, having only made four appearances in all competitions this term, Szmodics still offers the ability to make late runs into the penalty area in support of strikers and has shown the ability to keep a cool head when in front of goal.

The 24-year-old could therefore be the right player to come in and help Lambert’s side start to score more goals, and take some of the goal scoring pressure off both James Norwood and Kayden Jackson during the second half of the campaign.

Ability to create chances against compact defences

Szmodics could also offer Ipswich more creativity in the final third, with the Tractor Boys struggling to break down some of the more well organised sides in League One so far this term, which was highlighted against Portsmouth on Saturday, as Lambert’s side registered just two attempts on target in their 1-0 defeat.

The attacking midfielder registered an impressive tally of seven assists for Colchester last season, which demonstrated his ability to pick the right final ball when in promising positions in the final third of the pitch, which could help the Tractor Boys improve their ability to provide service to Norwood and Jackson.

Ipswich have been reliant on creating chances from set pieces and from crosses into the box from wide positions so far this term, with the midfield trio of Jon Nolan, Flynn Downes and Cole Skuse managing just one assist between them this term, so Szmodics could help Lambert’s side create more chances through the middle of the pitch.

Greater tactical flexibility

Szmodics has the potential to be used in a midfield three where he is the most advanced option tasked with breaking into the penalty area when the Tractor Boys are in possession, which would enable Downes and Skuse to sit a little deeper and absorb any potential counter attacks from their opponents.

The 24-year-old could also be used in the wide positions, offering the option of more of an inverted presence on the wings and picking up space between the lines, which could allow greater room for Ipswich’s full-backs to get forwards on the overlap and provide width in the final third.

That means that the attacking midfielder would be able to perform comfortably in the different formations that Lambert has used so far this term, which would allow the Ipswich boss to continue to mix up his system to suit particular opponents.