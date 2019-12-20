3 qualities Premier League striker would bring to the Nottingham Forest side if he’s signed

Nottingham Forest are expected to be very active in the January window and it’s no secret that bringing in a striker is a priority for Sabri Lamouchi.

The Reds have been extremely reliant on Lewis Grabban this season, with backup number nine Rafa Mir struggling to adapt to life in the Championship.

Therefore, Forest are already sounding out potential strikers and The Athletic are reporting that Southampton’s Che Adams is a target.

The 23-year-old has not made the impact he would’ve wanted in the Premier League for the Saints after earning a big-money move following his impressive performances with Birmingham.

Despite that, fans will remember just how good he was in the Championship and it’s fair to say he would be an arrival that excites the support.

Here we look at THREE qualities he would add to this Forest side…

Goals

Firstly, and most importantly, Adams will give the side goals at this level.

He was outstanding in his final season at Birmingham where he hit 22 goals and that’s exactly what Forest need. Whilst his form in the past four months will be a worry, you would expect him to pick up where he left off in the second tier and he could fire Forest to a top six finish.

Mobility

Another positive about Adams is the way he can lead the line and his all-round game.

Lamouchi likes to play with one striker and it’s a role that the ex-Sheffield United man would be able to fulfil. He has pace, is strong and would be able to stretch the opposition defence with his work rate and movement.

Strength in depth

As mentioned, there is a real reliance on Grabban right now but that would change if Adams arrived and having two good strikers at the City Ground is crucial.

Injuries and suspensions can occur as the campaign progresses and this would also give the boss the option to switch to a front two if he wants.