3 qualities Middlesbrough star would bring to Leeds United if transfer deal was agreed

Marcus Tavernier is set to be a January transfer target of Leeds United, according to Teamtalk.com.

The 22-year-old has been a key player under a variety of coaches in his time with his boyhood club, Middlesbrough, and is gaining admirers in higher places with Leeds United looking to dip into the Championship to strengthen their squad.

Neil Warnock has recently been obliged to pass the baton to Chris Wilder in the dugout at the Riverside Stadium and the new manager’s ideas could inhibit Tavernier’s development.

Marcelo Bielsa runs a very tight ship at Elland Road these days which says more about Tavernier that he has been identified by the club to fit into the style and environment the Argentinian has created.

Here, we have taken a look at three qualities Tavernier would bring to Leeds United if a January switch is agreed…

Versatility

Leeds’ extremely fluid formation demands so much of a player physically but also in terms of awareness during a game.

Tavernier has recently moved into a more central role having typically played off either wing in the past, this alteration suggests an intelligence and awareness of what is required in different areas of the pitch.

This is a huge tick on Leeds’ list when you consider the fluidity of their system and how players can crop up in more than one position in a match. If Raphinha and Jack Harrison’s development under Bielsa in recent years is anything to go by, this would be a great move for Marcus Tavernier.

Youthful exuberance

The Whites completed comfortably the most sprints in the Premier League last season, demonstrating how physically demanding a spot in Bielsa’s team can be.

At just 22 with 130 appearances in the Championship and League One behind him, Tavernier clearly has the fitness and availability to step up to the task. With midfielders like Mateusz Klich, 31, and Adam Forshaw, 30, currently making up two of only four out and out midfielders at the club, it is easy to see why someone of the profile of Tavernier would be a realistic target.

Knowhow

By 22, Tavernier has played under Garry Monk, Tony Pulis, Jonathan Woodgate, Neil Warnock, soon Chris Wilder and more whilst out on loan.

That experience has to count for something when you consider Tavernier, despite his youth, has been a key player under most of them, he must be doing something right.

Having been coached by so many with such a variety of tactics and beliefs has to stand the 22-year-old in good stead to adapt to Marcelo Bielsa’s ways.

An old head on young shoulders, Tavernier is in a position to make good fist of stepping up to the Premier League.