3 qualities Matheus Pereira would bring to West Ham amid links with West Brom ace

West Brom have been superb this season and there have been several standout performers for Albion, including Matheus Pereira.

The Brazilian joined on loan from Sporting Lisbon and has wowed fans at The Hawthorns with his performances, with the attacking midfielder weighing in with six goals and 12 assists in the Championship.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see Football Insider claim that West Ham are monitoring the player ahead of a potential summer deal.

The Baggies are still expected to sign Pereira permanently themselves this summer but the report states he could move on if Albion didn’t win promotion.

With that in mind, we look at THREE qualities he would bring to the Hammers…

Goals and assists

Firstly, and most importantly, he would give West Ham more of a goal threat in the final third.

David Moyes’ side lack quality going forward and they need someone who can create chances and score from midfield. Whilst Pereira has only done it in the second-tier in this country, it seems clear he would be able to handle the step up relatively easily.

Excitement for the fans

West Ham fans love a player with flair. From Paolo Di Canio in the late 90s to Dimitri Payet more recently, someone who can excite the support with skill and flair always goes down well with the Londoners.

Even though we wouldn’t put Pereira in the same category with as those two players, he is someone who loves to beat his opponent and he has shown some sublime skill at The Hawthorns.

QUIZ: Do you know what these 13 ex-West Brom players are doing now?

1 of 13 Do you know what former fans favourite Igor Balis does now? Driver Accountant Shop owner Teacher

Future sell-on value

Finally, at 23-years-old, West Ham would be getting a player who has his best years in front of him and someone who could make them in a big profit in the future.

Of course, Albion would demand a much bigger fee than the £8.25m they will pay for Pereira before they agreed to sell but if he continues to develop, he could command a huge fee in the future.