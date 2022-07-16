3 qualities Marcus Harness will bring to Ipswich Town as 26-year-old seals Portman Road move from Portsmouth

Ipswich Town have completed the permanent addition of Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness, with Joe Pigott heading the other way on loan.

Harness has penned down a three-year deal with the Tractor Boys, with the Suffolk club possessing the opportunity to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

Ipswich had to see off interest from the Championship this summer, with Swansea City monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation during the opening stages of the window.

Here, we take a look at three qualities that Marcus Harness will bring to Portman Road ahead of the new League One campaign…

Versatility

Operating as a number 10, on the right wing and even as a striker during the last campaign, Harness will bring flexibility and versatility to Portman Road next season.

Switching up between a 3-4-1-2 and a 3-4-2-1 last season, there is scope for Harness to operate as an attacking midfielder in the former or a right winger in the latter.

This will be important for Kieran McKenna as he continues to assess his options for the new campaign, whilst there is perhaps an argument that he would be able to deliver in a wing-back role too.

Final third productivity

Being an important source of goals and assists over the last couple of seasons at Fratton Park, the last campaign proved to be particularly fruitful.

Harness netted 11 goals and provided a further six assists in 40 league games last time out, adding a further goal and assists in cup competitions.

A player who shines most when in the final third, his ability to beat a defender and produce something of quality will be welcomed at Ipswich.

Excellent and intelligent link-up play

Harness has also proven that he can strike excellent working relationships with his attacking teammates.

A player that thrived next to the likes of George Hirst and Ronan Curtis last season, his ability to bounce off his teammates and progress the play could work wonders at Portman Road.

Already possessing lots of talent in forward areas, it is about these quality talents working well together, something that is not a concern for Harness.