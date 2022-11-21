3 qualities Joao Pedro would bring to Newcastle if January agreement can be reached with Watford

Newcastle United are set to renew their interest in Watford forward Joao Pedro come the January transfer window.

That is as per Football Insider, who report that the Magpies have been monitoring the Brazilian attacker ever since their failed pursuit of the player in the summer.

Back then, the Magpies had a reported £30 million pound bid, which included add-ons, rejected for the Hornets’ number 10.

Since then, Joao Pedro has gone on to score six goals and register two assists in 17 Championship appearances, also signing a new deal at Vicarage Road, tying him to the club until 2028.

With that in mind, Newcastle would likely have to produce a significant fee for the 21-year-old, but, given the qualities he brings, in the long run, it could well be more than worth it.

With that said, here are three qualities Joao Pedro would bring to St. James’ Park.

Dribbling/ball carrying

Arguably the young attacker’s best skill, Joao Pedro’s dribbling is absolutely elite.

As he attempts to go by defenders, at times it can feel as if the ball is metal and he has magnets in his boots with the ease that he glides past defender after defender after defender.

He does this absolutely effortlessly, and when deep on the pitch, this helps carry Watford up the pitch in transition, particularly when deployed as a number 10 this season.

Work-rate

Whilst an attacking player, when playing as a number 10 for Watford this season, Joao Pedro has been able to demonstrate his ability to get ‘stuck in’ and work hard for the team.

This was best demonstrated in Watford’s recent victory over Reading, as per StatZone.

🔢 João Pedro scored twice as @WatfordFC defeated Reading in the Sky Bet Championship. Check out his stats from the victory below. 👇 #WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/1meUeH4VVN — Watford StatZone (@watfordsz) November 9, 2022

Not only did Joao Pedro net two goals for Watford on the night, he also made five tackles, won 11 duels and made six recoveries.

He was everywhere for the Hornets that night, and if he moved to St. James’ Park in January, Eddie Howe would be hoping to see that kind of all-round performance frequently.

Goal contributions

One criticism often levelled at Joao Pedro is that he hasn’t scored enough goals to justify such a hefty fee, however, I can’t help but feel those criticisms come when judging him as a centre-forward.

Yes, he played there in the Championship for Watford previously, scoring nine goals and registering three assists in 32 appearances, but you have to remember that was his first season in English football, and he was still only 18/19-years-old.

His Premier League season never really got going last season after being injured at the start of the campaign and then coming into a struggling side, but his individual growth was clear to see.

He is now showing that back in the Championship this campaign, and in a position which is arguably his best – in behind the striker, rather than being the leading man.

His eight direct goal contributions in 17 matches will no doubt significantly increase if he were to stay at Watford, and when judging him as a number ten, his numbers are decent enough given he is a player getting better and better.

It must be stressed, though, that Joao Pedro’s all round game and influence goes far beyond the stats and just goals and assists.