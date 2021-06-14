3 qualities Jack Rudoni would bring to QPR if he joins from Wimbledon

Queens Park Rangers are said to be eyeing a move for AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni this summer, according to a recent report by Talksport.

The exciting attacking playmaker enjoyed a standout season at Plough Lane and played a big part in helping the Dons to stay in Sky Bet League One under Mark Robinson.

He has slowly improved his all round game since being handed his debut for the first team a few seasons ago and is slowly becoming one of the best young players in the lower leagues of the EFL.

With the R’s now said to be eyeing a move for the 20-year-old, he could well be on the move if a bid is forthcoming.

Here, we take a look at THREE qualities that Jack Rudoni would bring to QPR if he joined from Wimbledon…

Versatility

Rudoni has been used in various midfield roles since coming through Wimbledon’s academy and it is his versatility which sets him apart from a lot of players.

He initially started out as a number 10, but has since been used on the right and left wing in a bid to get more out of him in an attacking sense.

The midfielder certainly thrived wide on the right on the odd occasion as it allowed him to cut inside on his stronger left foot.

However he has played his best football under Robinson as part of a midfield diamond and always provided an option in the penalty area when crosses came in.

Goals from midfield

The youngster has certainly added another major string to his bow in this respect and plundered five goals in all competitions last term.

He has developed a knack for making runs into the penalty area and he is certainly reaping the rewards of that, as seen by his headers against Ipswich Town and Rochdale during the closing stage of last season.

Rudoni is also capable of coming up with moments of brilliance, as seen by his stunning late winner against Gillingham, as he jinked inside from the right before finding the top left corner.

At his age, that knack for goal scoring is still developing but it is certainly an area of his game that has come on leaps and bounds of late.

Great in one on one situations

Another area of his game which has shown great signs of improvement is his ability to take on players in one on one situations.

Rudoni himself has admitted in the past that when he first got to first team level, he was reluctant to take risks, however Robinson has worked hard to get more out of the player in that respect and Wimbledon are certainly seeing the results of that.

The 20-year-old likes to try a few tricks to beat a man, whilst his agility allows him to glide with the ball in his possession.

His decision making may need a bit of work but improvement in that area will come with age and experience as he continues to flourish within the confines of Plough Lane.