3 qualities Jack Rudoni will bring to Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town completed the signing of Jack Rudoni from AFC Wimbledon this afternoon for an undisclosed fee.

The Terriers have tied the 21-year-old down on a deal until the summer of 2026, and will be hoping that he can adapt to Championship level quickly.

Wimbledon endured a very difficult 2021/22 campaign and were relegated to League Two, putting together a terrible run in which they did not win a league game after the turn of the year.

Despite a lot of troubling occurrences around him, Rudoni came up with 19 goal contributions in all competitions, often playing in a number eight role, and it will be interesting to see where the Terriers deem his best position to be.

Here, we have taken a look at three qualities that Rudoni will bring to the John Smith’s Stadium…

Long range shooting

Rudoni is very confident and ambitious with the ball at his feet, be that in terms of dribbling and ball progression but also shooting.

The 21-year-old is capable from range, but also has a very impressive knack of being in the right place at the right time, to arrive into the box and apply a finish.

The Terriers lacked goals from midfield last season are were very reliant on set pieces and a solid defensive process, Rudoni can offer a different angle of attack.

Positive attitude

Rudoni and Huddersfield both had very disappointing ends to 2021/22, with the former suffering relegation and the latter losing out in the play-off final.

There may be a hangover from that loss this term for the Terriers, especially after Carlos Corberan left the club, but someone like Rudoni, along with new additions David Kasumu and Will Boyle, on the way up in their career could help the team transition into the new season with a fresh outlook.

Versatility

Rudoni has played as a conventional central midfielder, off of either wing, as a second striker and in a front three in the infancy of his career, and in that he should offer some tactical flexibility to the Terriers.

Should Lewis O’Brien leave the club this summer, it will be difficult for Huddersfield to replace the energy that he brought in central areas.

However, they give themselves a great chance of doing so by adding Rudoni, and Kasumu for that matter, to the side in preparing to go again in 2022/23.