3 qualities Ismaila Sarr would bring to Man United if he left Watford for Old Trafford

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation so far this summer.

It was widely expected that the Senegalese international would depart Vicarage Road following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, but so far, he has remained.

Interestingly, one club that have been recently linked with Sarr’s name once again is Manchester United.

As per reports, Sarr is now a player once again under transfer consideration at Old Trafford.

It has also emerged that Darren Fletcher, Man Utd’s technical director, was present at The Hawthorns to see Sarr score from inside his own half against West Bromwich Albion in Championship action on Monday night.

With that said, here are three qualities Sarr would bring to Man Utd if the Red Devils decided to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Pace

One thing Sarr would certainly bring is pace.

We have seen time and time again, both in the Championship and the Premier League, just how rapid the 24-year-old is.

Manchester United are certainly not lacking in this department with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the books, but Sarr would be another addition that poses great threat with his speed.

Dribbling

Often with such blistering pace comes an inability to keep control of the football, but that is not the case with Sarr.

His dribbling skills are excellent, often taking heavy touches intentionally to knock a ball past his marker and use his pace to beat his man.

With Watford often sitting deep and on the back foot when in the Premier League, we saw Sarr with plenty of space ahead of him to dribble the ball into.

Whilst there are trickier, more skilful, wingers out there, Sarr’s pace and ability to run with the ball is often largely effective.

As a result, in some of the bigger games in Europe and the Premier League, Sarr could provide a huge threat in transition.

Wing play

In a world of inverted forwards and wingers, Sarr is a more traditional, out and out winger.

A right-footer playing on the right, we have seen him at his best playing out wide in a 4-3-3, hugging the touchline, drawing in the opposing full-back and then spinning in behind them.

When in possession in these areas, Sarr has the ability to stay wide and get a ball into the box, or, dribble diagonally towards goal and provide a goal threat himself – see his goal vs Liverpool in 2019 for an example of that.