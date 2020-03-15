3 qualities Ipswich Town defender would bring to Leeds United amid interest

Leeds United are showing interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Luke Woolfenden, according to TWTD.

Ipswich have been struggling in League One of late, but the performances of Woolfenden has continued to be impressive, gaining the youngster interest from England top two leagues.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is said to have shown interest in the 21-year-old, whilst Queens Park Rangers have been keen.

And, it is now claimed that Leeds have joined the race to complete a summer deal for the 21-year-old.

Woolfenden arrived at Portman Road at the tender age of 11, before he successfully made an impact in the club’s academy – making his official first team appearance in 2018.

Having developed well, the defender was then sent out on loan to gain playing experience, and he joined Bromley before having a spell with Swindon Town.

Returning to his parent club, Woolfenden has since cemented his place in Paul Lambert’s side this season, making 31 league appearances.

Take part in our latest Ipswich quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14 Ipswich have a higher or lower amount of wins this season than 9th placed Doncaster? Higher Lower

With reports of a potential offer form Leeds, we have looked into THREE qualities the youngster would bring to Marcelo Bielsa’s side….

A future England international?

To some, the suggestion of Woolfenden becoming a future England star may be a little premature, but you only have to look at the rise of Tyrone Mings to see it is possible.

Woolfenden has had a remarkable breakthrough season with Ipswich, and a potential move to Leeds or higher could see him further develop into a defender knocking on Gareth Southgate’s door.

If the youngster can follow in the footsteps of someone like Mings, then he could certainly be in with a chance of international recognition.

You only have to look at the progress made by Ben White with Leeds this season to see how much of an impact Marcelo Bielsa can have on a player.

A young and versatile defender

Woolfenden has proven over his first season with Ipswich Town that he can play anywhere along the defensive line.

Primarily a centre-back, the 21-year-old defender can play on the right hand side of defence and left if needed.

Signing for someone like Leeds or a Premier League side would potentially see the youngster initially sit on the bench to begin with, but he would be able to provide a considerable amount of cover for whichever team he signs for.

A leader

An added string to Woolfenden’s bow has to be his leadership and communication, acting a lot older than his years make him.

Keen to impress at all times, Woolfenden is constantly seen on the field handing out instructions, guidance and encouragement.

As mentioned previously, whoever does make a move for the young defender – they will be getting someone who could go on to become a fully established central defender in the Premier League.

He could flourish under the guidance of a manager like Marcelo Bielsa.