3 qualities Gustavo Hamer would bring to Rangers if they manage to strike Coventry agreement

Coventry City could face a battle to keep hold of Gustavo Hamer this month, with Rangers thought to be monitoring the midfielder.

The 23-year-old only arrived in England this summer, but he hasn’t taken long to make an impact with the Sky Blues, scoring four goals in 19 games and impressing with his all-round displays.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that reports have suggested Hamer is on the radar of Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

Whilst we don’t know whether a deal will be agreed this month, we look at THREE qualities that the Glasgow outfits would get if Hamer did sign…

Quality on the ball

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Brazilian-born midfielder is comfortable in possession, particularly as Hamer also had his football education in Holland.

He’s a technically assured player, capable of short and long passes, whilst he also has the close control and skill to beat players.

Energy

The great thing about Hamer is that he is anything but a luxury player, despite his quality on the ball.

He has immediately become a fans favourite at Coventry because of the intensity and aggression he plays with. Sometimes he crosses the line, with five yellows and a red card proving that, but it helps make Hamer the player is.

Potential to improve

The most exciting thing about the former Zwolle man is that he is still a young player.

At 23, he has his best years in front of him, and Rangers could have a player that is ready to fill the boots of Steven Davis for the next 5-10 years. Hamer would make an instant impact, but he has the potential to get even better.