3 qualities Guillaume Hoarau could bring to Nottingham Forest if signed next month

Nottingham Forest are toying with the idea of making a January move for former Paris Saint Germain striker Guillaume Hoarau.

The experienced Young Boys striker has been linked with a move to the City Ground as Sabri Lamouchi looks to improve his options in the final third.

Lewis Grabban has been in good form this term, scoring 14 goals in all competitions, but Rafa Mir, backup to the ex-Bournemouth man, has failed to find the net and is yet to establish himself at the club.

At 35-years-old, Hoarau has remained a good goalscorer, netting 115 goals in his last five seasons, which included a previous stint with Paris Saint Germain.

Hoarau, who has been capped five times by the French national side – is a free agent next summer and could therefore arrive for a cut price deal in January.

Take part in our latest Nottingham Forest quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14 What colour away shirt did Nottingham Forest have in the 2016/2017? Black Red Yellow Blue

So, what are the three qualities that Hoarau would bring to Forest…

Good back up for Grabban

Lewis Grabban’s form has been much praised this term, but the former Aston Villa man has no back up should he get injured or suffer an indifferent spell of form.

The Forest frontman has seen Spaniard Rafa Mir come in at times, but the on loan Wolverhampton Wanderers striker has found life in the Championship tough to say the least.

Hoarau is proven and has had a career of scoring important goals on a consistent basis, and he would provide Sabri Lamouchi with a superb offering week in and week out.

Despite Grabban being one of the most in-form strikers in the Championship this term, he has failed to net in his last three games, going 270 minutes of football without a goal.

The need for a new striker is a big one for Forest as the pressure of reaching the play-off places continues to mount.

Hoarau is arguably more experienced than Grabban and should he arrive, then Lamouchi will have a superb option available to him.

Height, goals and the perfect target man

Hoarau may not be highly reputable for his prolific goalscoring, but the French striker’s presence on the pitch is much like that of former Aston Villa man John Carew.

At 6ft 4in, Hoarau can provide Lamouchi with the perfect target man option, using his ability to hold the ball up and link up with the midfield and wingers.

Linking up well with his fellow attackers, Hoarau could give Lamouchi the option to play both him and Grabban as a two.

Winning an average of 3.9 of his aerial duels over the last ten seasons, Hoarau would certainly become a problem for Championship defenders.

Hoarau’s sheer presence in attack could be a brilliant thing for Forest and it is his presence in the air from corners and free kicks that could also make him a superb January arrival.

One last hurrah

It is fair to say that Hoarau is edging towards his final playing days, but the French striker would surely relish the chance to test his ability in English football.

The 35-year-old has been much the talisman at Young Boys during his spell with the club and has acted as the focal point of their footballing style and philosophy.

Arriving at the City Ground is a big possibility and should he arrive, then Lamouchi could have a superb strike partnership to work with.

Playing as part of a two for Young Boys for the majority of his time, Hoarau has been used as a target man, linking up with his fellow striker and wingers.

That is something which is lacking at Forest, and something that could be easily sorted with his arrival.