3 qualities former West Brom striker would bring to Nottingham Forest if signed

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for ex-West Bromwich Albion striker Brown Ideye, via Greek media outlet PageNews.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has had to rely on Lewis Grabban for the most part this season as his only in-form striker option.

The former Aston Villa and Norwich City man has impressed, scoring 17 goals in all competitions, but at times he has looked a little bit stretched and over used.

Looking ahead to next season, Forest will be keen to add some extra attacking options, and they have now been linked with a move for Ideye.

The Nigerian striker will see his current deal expire with Greek side Aris at the end of June, meaning he will be free to join any interested clubs.

The 31-year-old striker has previously played in England, joining West Brom back in 2014 in what was a £10m deal.

Ideye would leave the club after scoring four goals in 28 appearances, after just one season, having spells with Tianjin Teda in China and Olympiacos, before moving to Aris.

So far this term for Aris, Ideye has seven goals in 19 appearances, but what qualities could he bring Forest if he joined?

Power and strength

One thing Ideye has been noted for over his career is his obvious size and muscle. The Nigerian stands at 5ft 11 1/2 inches and can be seen out muscling defenders on a regular basis with Aris.

A presence in attack, Ideye could prove to be the perfect partner for Grabban if Lamouchi wanted to play with two up front.

Should Forest go up to the Premier League, Ideye’s potential arrival could also hand Forest with a wise and experienced head, seeing the 31-year-old come up against some of world football’s best defenders.

A scorer of all types of goals

Ideye is not your typically powerful centre-forward. Yes, he does possess power and strength, but Ideye has a lot more qualities to his game.

The 31-year-old can score with his head, right and left foot, plus from outside or inside the box. He is capable of scoring from a variety of different positions, and in the unpredictable Championship (or Premier League), his signing could be key for Forest.

A point to prove

Having joined West Brom in 2014, Ideye had his one and only Premier League campaign to date, netting four goals in 24 league appearances, and you would have to think that he would relish the chance to come back to England and prove a point.

In total, Ideye scored seven goals in all competitions for the Baggies, and whilst some see his first season as disappointing, you have to wonder what his second term would have been like if he had remained at the Hawthorns.

It sure would prove to be an interesting move…