3 qualities ex-Leeds United player will bring to Sheffield United amid advanced talks

Sheffield United could be closing in on a major breakthrough with a move for Ronaldo Vieira at ‘an advanced stage’.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that the Blades are closing in on a move for the Sampdoria midfielder with the 23-year-old falling out of favour with the Serie A side.

Of course Vieira is a well known around Yorkshire after coming through the youth set-up with Leeds United before completing a move to Italy following 71 appearances for the Whites.

So what qualities will the midfielder bring to the Blades if he does join? Let’s take a look.

Passing range

This is certainly one of his main attributes.

Ronaldo Vieira may not be renowned for his goals or assists but if you’re looking for someone who can recycle possession and start attacking moves then he’s certainly the man for the job.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side always have plenty of possession and so the 23-year-old could be an ideal addition.

Tackling ability

As well as his technical skills, Vieira isn’t averse to putting his foot in.

The midfielder loves a tackle but sits on the right side of the acceptable line having been sent off just once in his career to date.

Sheffield United will need reliable players next term and the discipline of the midfielder will certainly provide that.

Work ethic

Another aspect of Slavisa Jokanovic’s sides are the sheer amount of ground that they cover both in and out of possession.

Central midfield is a vital area from this point of view and that’s why Ronaldo Vieira’s stamina levels will be a huge plus for the club.

Vieira isn’t someone who slacks off in the latter stages of a game and so fans at Bramall Lane will certainly be happy with what the player will bring to the camp.