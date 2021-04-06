3 qualities EFL attacker would bring to Everton if they manage to seal transfer

Blackburn face a battle to keep hold of Adam Armstrong this summer, with Everton now thought to be monitoring the attacker.

The former Newcastle man has established himself as one of the brightest talents outside the Premier League, scoring 19 goals in 34 games this season.

Therefore, with Rovers set for another year outside the top-flight, a transfer could be on the cards, with Football Insider revealing that the Toffees are sending scouts to keep tabs on the 24-year-old.

Some Everton fans may think looking to the Championship is a risky approach, but here we outline THREE qualities that Armstong would bring to Goodison Park if the transfer was finalised…

The Everton player nationality quiz – Can you get 20 out of 20?

1 of 20 What nationality is Tim Cahill? English Candian Australian American

Finishing ability

Firstly, and most importantly, Carlo Ancelotti would be getting a player who knows how to hit the back of the net.

Armstrong has shown this season that he has real composure in front of goal, and he is capable of scoring with all types of finishes, which is a real positive.

As Everton showed against Crystal Palace last night, they can create chances but they aren’t ruthless. If Armstrong is given opportunities, he is capable of taking them.

Versatility

Another pleasing aspect about Armstrong is that he can play different roles in the team.

His pace means he is a striker who can play on the last line of the defence looking to run in behind, whilst he could also thrive alongside a physical presence like Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

As well as that, he is an option from the left, cutting in and providing a threat from out wide.

Energy

Finally, Everton would be getting someone that would allow them to press from the front.

Armstrong is a quick, energetic and works hard for the team. Ancelotti wants to build a hungry squad that can help take the club into Europe, and the Blackburn man would be desperate to prove himself at the highest level after setbacks earlier in his career.