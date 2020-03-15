3 qualities Eberechi Eze will bring to Spurs if he completes permanent move

Eberechi Eze has had a fantastic season for QPR, and is seemingly only getting better as the 21-year-old grows with confidence and talent by the month.

According to The Sun, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing him to North London for a deal that could be worth up to £20 million.

Here are THREE qualities that Eze could bring to Spurs, should he depart the R’s…

Old head on young shoulders

This is something that will prove defining in the coming years, and will help him in terms of his development and decision-making. Eze plays like he’s been around for years, and knows when to drive forward or when to keep possession of the ball.

Premier League sides such as Spurs need more than players who just have skill and talent, they need them to be smart when the matches go into different scenarios. Eze has this ability to use his knowledge of the game, and help guide others making him a good acquisition for a top-flight team.

Proven contribution

At the end of the day, it all comes down to contribution and output especially as a player who likes to play in an attacking-midfield position. Eze has proven that he will deliver and this season he’s already netted 12 times, whilst registering eight assists.

It’s a great number for someone playing for an inconsistent Championship side, and it shows that given the space and the opportunities he will be able to do the same in the Premier League.

Untouchable dribbling skills

This is something that often gets people of their seat and it’s no wonder! His dribbling ability is simply sensational and if he can keep improving on that then he could go on and become one of the best midfielders in the country when it comes to having the ball at his feet.

Eze’s footwork allows him to beat defenders with skill and he doesn’t just get past the players, he also lights up the crowd which can be a nice boost in some of QPR’s games.