3 qualities Daryl Dike will bring to West Brom if they land deal for former Barnsley star

Daryl Dike is gearing up for a very busy summer indeed.

Reports from Teamtalk have suggested that the American striker is attracting significant interest from the likes of Norwich City, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion.

The 20-year-old scored nine goals in 22 appearances for Barnsley during a very successful loan spell and it’s that sort of form which has led the Baggies to pursue a move for the player.

So what qualities would Daryl Dike bring to West Brom? We take a look.

Quality finishing

Strikers contribute so much in the current day, but ultimately their number one job is to score goals.

Daryl Dike might be in the early stages of his career but he’s already showing that he is more than capable of finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

Nine goals for Barnsley is a cracking return for half a season’s work, and so if he was put in a team with the sort of quality that West Brom have, he could easily be looking at 20+ goals in a season.

A genuine focal point

Goals are great, but West Brom will be looking for someone who can lead from the front.

Daryl Dike is an all-round threat with pace, power and brilliant hold-up play in his armoury – making him the full package at Championship level.

West Brom will need someone who can do all of those things if they’re going to secure promotion and so Dike could be the ideal man to slot into their side.

Sell-on potential

The best thing about Daryl Dike is that there is plenty of time to get even better.

While he’s clearly someone who would hit the ground running with West Brom, the feeling is that he’s a player who could become a top-level asset in the Premier League in just a few years.

While a deal to sign Dike might be pricey in the short-term, there’s a great chance that he’s someone who could see his value sky-rocket after just one or two big seasons.