3 qualities Brighton defender would bring to Leeds United amid interest

Leeds United could make a permanent move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White this summer.

22-year-old English defender White is currently enjoying a loan spell with the Championship league leaders and the potential of a permanent deal is now being discussed amongst media men and fans of the club.

White has endured a challenging start to his professional career, having been released from Southampton at the age of 16.

Moving on to Brighton in 2016, White signed professional terms, and was loaned out to Newport County and Peterborough to gain valuable playing experience.

Coming into Elland Road last summer, White was largely expected to play a back-up role, but the youngster has impressed – making 37 appearances in all competitions.

Being rewarded for his form with the Championship’s PFA Player of the Month for August, White has gone from strength and strength, and calls from many are now being made for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to make a summer move.

Looking at White’s season so far, we have taken a look at the THREE qualities he brings and would further bring to Leeds if a permanent deal was completed…

A future established Premier League defender

White may have suffered upset earlier in his career, being released from Southampton – but he has bounced back and proved that he can become a professional defender at the highest level.

Whilst he has little Premier League experience yet, White has exactly what it takes to play in England’s top flight – and if that is with Leeds then it will be the right thing to do.

Brighton’s Premier League future is not yet certain, and if they drop down to the Championship – he would be better suited to pushing for a move to Elland Road.

Impressive defensive statistics

With White’s performance being so impressive this season, a look at his specific defensive stats is even more so.

White has been vitally important to the cause for Bielsa’s side this term, making 1.7 tackles per game over his 37 Championship appearances, whilst he also has 2.3 interceptions.

What is even more impressive is that he has made just 0.8 fouls per game, a stat that has gone a long way into developing his decision making.

A potential future captain

After breaking into the Leeds starting eleven, it would be hard not to see White as a future captain of the club.

His concentration at the back brings a calmness that Bielsa has obviously grown a liking to, and the future does now seem bright for White.

Whether Leeds can complete a deal or not, White will need to think carefully about his next steps in professional football – and who knows, make the right decision – and England could be next on the agenda.