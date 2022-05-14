3 qualities Alex Gorrin would bring to Sunderland

Sunderland will be set for an intriguing summer transfer window regardless of what division they are in under Alex Neil.

The Black Cats are favourites to win promotion via the play-offs in League One after making their way past Sheffield Wednesday in the semi finals to set up a meeting with 2019/20 winners Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium.

Recruitment on Wearside has improved a lot in the last season or two with the Black Cats signing more up and coming players with higher potential sell-on values.

Alex Gorrin would not represent that but the 28-year-old does offer value in the transfer market with his deal at Oxford United expiring this summer.

Sunderland are one of the clubs in for him according to The Mirror’s David Anderson.

Here, we have taken a look at three qualities Gorrin would bring to Sunderland…

A point of difference

Gorrin, at times, has acted as a deep lying playmaker for Karl Robinson’s fluid attacking Yellows.

With Dan Neil and Jay Matete two exciting prospects in the squad at the moment, Gorrin would provide some balance as a player in the peak years of his career.

The Spaniard is less energetic than Luke O’Nien but has a better range of passing, and is more mobile than Corry Evans.

Dead ball prowess

Alex Pritchard is the go to man from set pieces at the moment, but the 29-year-old has had his ups and downs with injuries this season.

Gorrin could take on the mantle should similar occur next season, with crossing from deep areas another string to his bow as a midfielder.

The 28-year-old can play as a box-to-box midfielder or as a pivot and would allow Alex Neil to continue to be flexible with his formations.

Defensive mindset

In the absence of serious competition with Corry Evans as the first choice holding midfielder at the Stadium of Light, Gorrin would be a smart signing looking at the depth chart.

There is also a chance that Dan Neil moves on in the summer, therefore creating space for another first team midfielder.

The Black Cats may not have been described as shrewd in their first couple of seasons in the third tier, however bringing in Gorrin on a free certainly would be.