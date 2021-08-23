3 qualities Abdou Harroui would bring to Nottingham Forest as club set to beat Aston Villa to seven-figure signing

Nottingham Forest are edging closer to beating Aston Villa to the £2.5 million signing of Abdou Harroui, according to Dutch outlet Rijnmond.

The 23-year-old is set to become Forest’s fifth signing of this transfer window, now that James Garner has put pen-to-paper.

Harroui operates as a central midfielder and featured 32 times for Sparta Rotterdam last season, scoring six goals and assisting a further three.

Forest, who have now lost their opening four matches of the season, will be hoping to avoid a relegation battle and improve upon last season’s 17th placed finish.

Harroui has appeared 61 times for the Dutch side since his 2018 debut, after graduating from the club’s academy.

Here, we take a look at 3 qualities that Harroui will bring to Forest if a deal is struck…

Versatility

Primarily operating in a holding position last season, Harroui can also operate as a more box-to-box midfielder, as well as in a more advanced role. He has also been trusted on the wing, showing an excellent ability to adapt to wherever he is required to play.

This will certainly help Forest as the season progresses and when injuries are picked up. Having a player who can perform well in multiple positions is a manager’s dream.

Within Forest’s current set up it seems that he will be tasked with playing in his traditional holding rule, should a move be made, but by acquiring his signature, Forest would be able to play in different formations.

Attacking contributions

Despite playing in a deeper role last season, Harroui still managed nine goal contributions, with six goals to his name and three assists.

Forest scored 37 goals in 46 Championship games last season, and whilst that suggests that the primary focus will be around attacking reinforcements, a goalscoring midfielder will always be desired.

Should Forest strike an agreement with the Dutch club, Harroui will not be tasked with contributing on the goalscoring front, but it will definitely help.

Composure in the midfield

Forest’s midfield partnership of Ryan Yates and Jack Colback has come under fire in recent weeks, and whilst the pair have worked well in the past before, the potential arrival of Harroui would certainly boost the quality.

Harroui is a player who does not panic in possession and will constantly keep the ball ticking over in the midfield areas.

He will not be rushed into a poor decision and would bring an element of composure to Forest’s midfield.

Considering that Garner is also a technically gifted, calming influence in possession, then the club could potentially have a midfield to be desired by the majority of second-tier clubs.

