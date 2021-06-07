3 qualities 9-goal attacker would bring to West Brom if they seal transfer swoop

West Brom may not have a manager but work will be going on behind the scenes to have transfer targets lined up for the new boss.

For many fans, a priority this summer would have to be a traditional number nine that can allow the likes of Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant to thrive around him.

And, as exclusively revealed by Football League World, Kyle Lafferty is someone that Albion are keeping tabs on.

The 33-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving Kilmarnock and whilst there are a host of clubs keen on the Northern Irishman, the Baggies would be an attractive option.

Here we look at THREE qualities Lafferty would bring to The Hawthorns if the move does go ahead…

Experience

Given his age, Albion would be getting someone who knows the game very well.

Lafferty has played for his country in a major tournament, he’s played with the pressure that comes as a Rangers player and in a host of leagues across Europe, including the Championship.

So, he understands what the league requires and he will be ready to make an instant impact.

Physicality

As mentioned, Albion are in need of someone who can be a focal point and Lafferty certainly fits the bill.

He is perfectly capable of playing with his back to goal and he has the physicality to battle with defenders, which will be needed in the Championship.

It may not be a glamorous signing that some fans want, but Lafferty is the sort of presence that this Baggies team need.

Goals

Finally, Lafferty can be a goalscorer, even if he has been hit and miss over the years.

However, Albion would be signing him on the back of a brilliant spell in the Scottish top-flight, where Lafferty scored nine goals in 11 games.

That move seems to have got him back to his best, so he could chip in with goals as well for the Baggies.