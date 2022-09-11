3 qualities 34-y/o would bring to West Brom after transfer development shared

Even though the transfer window has shut, West Brom boss Steve Bruce has made it clear that he still wants to strengthen his squad.

Therefore, the recruitment team have been searching for free agents to improve the squad and it has been reported that former Celtic man Tom Rogic is set to sign.

And, another who could arrive is Erik Pieters, with journalist Alan Nixon claiming that Albion have offered the defender a deal as they look to bring him in for the rest of the season.

The 34-year-old is without a club since leaving Burnley in the summer and here we outline THREE qualities Pieters would bring to the Baggies squad providing the move goes through…

Experience

Given his age, Pieters is someone who has seen a lot in the game, so he will be able to help in the dressing room in that sense.

As well as that, he has spent the best part of the past ten years in English football, with Stoke City and then the Clarets, so he knows exactly what is required at this level and he won’t need time to adapt.

There are some experienced players at Albion already, but it won’t harm having another, particularly if the pressure builds later in the campaign.

Versatility

Another positive aspect of this signing is the fact that Pieters is comfortable in two positions, as he can play left-back or centre-back.

There is a lack of senior cover behind Conor Townsend at left-back, whilst you could argue the Baggies are a centre-back short as well, so having a player capable of filling both roles is a boost for Bruce.

It could be crucial over what is a long, tough season.

Strength

Bruce’s side have kept just one clean sheet in the league this season which is not good enough, and at times the defence look a bit soft.

So bringing in a strong, powerful defender like Pieters, whether that’s at full-back or in the middle, could be just what they need to add more steel to the backline and help them moving forward.