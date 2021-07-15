3 qualities 26-year-old will bring to Ipswich Town as Paul Cook swoops for transfer

Scott Fraser arrives at Portman Road with a reputation for being one of, if not, the best attacking midfielder in League One. In this piece we will take a look at three qualities that make him such an astute acquisition for Paul Cook’s men.

He is the fourth addition of the window that Ipswich have paid a fee for, two undisclosed and around £520,000 for Rekeem Harper, according to transfermarkt.com.

The 26-year-old’s numbers were superb considering MK Dons finished 13th with the eighth most potent attack in the division. Fraser was the club’s top scorer and provider with 14 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

With key men like Matthew Sorinola and Cameron Jerome also leaving the club, Carlton Morris having departed for Barnsley in January, the Scotsman was bound to consider his options as Russell Martin looks to replace his prized assets. The grass is looking greener in Suffolk.

Let’s take a look at those qualities Fraser possesses:

Creativity

Fraser was the go-to man when MK needed something special last season, and his intelligence off the ball stood out. The 26-year-old’s spatial awareness is excellent, keeping defences on their toes by regularly finding pockets of space in between the opposition’s midfield and defence.

With the ball at his feet he can break the lines with ease and registered the second most successful dribbles per 90 minutes, according to WhoScored.com, bettering Aiden McGeady, Mallik Wilks and Brennan Johnson for that statistic.

Nerve

Some may argue a slight on his goalscoring ability but nine of Fraser’s 14 league goals last term came from the penalty spot. Not only has he got a very calm and collected head on his shoulders, always thinking about how to cause problems, but the Scotsman is not afraid to take on responsibility.

Fraser is a big game player, dragging the team forwards, seeing the Dons fall just one point short of a top half finish after floating at the lower end of the table for the early knockings of the campaign. He found the net in both fixtures against Portsmouth, in a fierce encounter against rivals AFC Wimbledon, also versus Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and eventual champions Hull City.

Versatility

Fraser’s skill set will allow tactical flexibility from Cook. His specialist position is as a number ten, which will suit the Tractor Boys with Cook often wedded to a 4-2-3-1 system, however, should he want to go more attacking due to the game situation, Fraser is also capable of playing as a second striker, closer to the main frontman.

If Cook wants to ditch that role all together and deploy a midfield three, the 26-year-old also has the intelligence to operate there too, happy to compromise his attacking output for the good of the team.