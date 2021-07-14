3 qualities 25-y/o midfielder would bring to Fulham if he seals transfer

Fulham are being linked with a number of players this summer as Marco Silva looks to add to his squad before the new Championship season begins.

Silva knows his task is to get the Cottagers to challenge for promotion this campaign coming and he will be looking to make the additions needed to ensure they achieve that.

As per the Daily Mail, then, Matt Grimes is on his radar as the Cottagers look to add to their midfield, with Grimes impressing at Swansea in recent seasons under Steve Cooper.

What could he bring to the Cottage, though? We take a look at three things…

Passing range

One of Grimes’ most impressive features is his ability to mix up his passing, knowing when to hit it long and spring direct, quick attacks or when to play it short and build a bit more methodically.

He hit 3.5 long balls per game on average last season for the Swans, compared to Harrison Reed at 1.5 and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa at 1.1.

Fulham were criticised for over-playing under Scott Parker so having someone like Grimes who knows when to shift the ball forward could help move on from that tag.

Good reading of the game

Grimes is a clever player that is able to snuff out opposing attacks before trying to spring his own for his team.

Last year he achieved, 2 tackles per game on average, 1.4 interceptions and 1.3 clearances – similar figures to both Anguissa and Reed who top score for Fulham’s midfielders in these verticals having both played over 25 times in the Premier League last year.

Clearly, Grimes is a player capable of doing the dirty work as well.

Promotion challenging experience

Fulham have lots of players that know what it takes to challenge for promotion but there’s always room for more and Grimes possesses that.

Swansea may not have got over the line in recent years but they’ve made the play-offs the last two seasons and that in itself is an achievement in the Championship.

Should Grimes move to Fulham, he’ll be eager to make it third time lucky from his own point of view.

