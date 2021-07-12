3 qualities 24-year-old will bring to Sheffield Wednesday as transfer agreement is struck

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed the signing of QPR winger Olamide Shodipo on a season-long loan yesterday.

The 24-year-old spent last season with Oxford United and became an integral part of their eventual play-off finish.

Shodipo netted 10 times and provided a further 2 assists in 41 league games for the U’s, and was just as effective as an impact sub as he was a starter.

Shodipo’s new club, however, will demand instant success.

The club’s early dealings suggest that they are pushing for nothing less than a Championship return, and Shodipo’s arrival is another signal of intent.

Shodipo now joins Darren Moore’s promotion bid and will be hoping to have as much of an impact, or even maybe more, than he did with Oxford last season.

Here we take a look at three of the qualities that Wednesday fans can expect to see in Shodipo.

Direct running

Shodipo is a player that backs himself with the ball at his feet and that translates into direct running at his full-back.

The 24-year-old’s pace and silky skills means that he has the ability to get around his full-back time and time again.

His ability to cut inside makes him an unpredictable winger and a near-impossible player to stop.

Because of the way he operates, he is frightening on the counter-attack and he was an excellent option for Oxford to have when turning defence into attack.

The knack for scoring goals

As well as possessing the ability to get past his man, Shodipo has the end product to match.

Ten goals from 24 starts is a very good return for a winger and shows the level of confidence he has himself.

This is something that Sheffield Wednesday will be eager to reap the rewards from.

The Owls scored just 40 goals last season and having a player that knows where the back of the net is from the wing, can only boost their attacking options.

Attacking intelligence

Shodipo’s ability to score goals stems from knowing where to be at the right time.

It is a trait that is sometimes overlooked, but it is vitally important in the context of fine margins.

Shodipo’s positional sense, and the fact that he timed his attacking runs to perfection, is something that tends to be innate and that played a vital part in taking his goal tally to double-figures.

