3 qualities 19-y/o EFL star would bring to Leeds United if they can secure January transfer

Reading have had a good season so far, and there’s no denying that Michael Olise has played a key part in that.

The 19-year-old attacker has been one of the most exciting youngsters in the Championship, scoring four goals and registering seven assists in 20 Championship games.

Unfortunately for the Royals, his form has caught the eye of Premier League clubs, with Football Insider claiming he has an £8m release clause that could be triggered next month.

Leeds United are thought to be one of those keen on doing a deal, and here we outline THREE qualities the teenager would bring to Elland Road if the transfer went through…

Versatility

An important aspect of Olise’s game is his ability to play in different positions.

He is capable of playing down either flank, or in a central role if needed. To have the understanding and know-how to do that at 19 is encouraging and it means he could fill a few roles for Marcelo Bielsa if required.

Goals & assists

Most importantly, Leeds would be getting a player with end product.

Four goals and seven assists is an excellent return, particularly when some of those appearances will have been from the bench.

It proves Olise has quality and composure on the ball, so he could flourish in an attack-minded Leeds side who regularly create chances.

Potential to get better

The most exciting thing about Olise is that he will just keep getting better.

He is so young, and will be years away from reaching his peak. Yet, he is coping with the physicality and demands of the Championship.

For the reported £8m fee, this could turn out to be a huge bargain.