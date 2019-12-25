3 QPR wonderkids that you feel can breakthrough in 2020

QPR have had a really inconsistent first-half of the season, and will have highlighted where to improve over the next few months of the campaign.

They have a squad that is mixed with some serious youth quality, whilst having some rather inexperienced defenders at this level.

The R’s will be aiming to improve over the course of the campaign, and do have some rather exciting youngsters coming through their youth system.

Here are THREE QPR wonderkids that could breakthrough in 2020…

Lewis Walker

Walker is a forward with a bright future and it runs in his family with Des Walker the father of the youth product. He’s got a lot of potential to be the next player to break into the first-team and may feel he deserves more of a chance having seen the options fairly limited to just Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells.

He has made his senior debut in the past, but he has to now push on and become a player that is deserving of a place in the match day squad. QPR need more options due to a vastly depleted squad, and he could be someone that can help the forward line in terms of goals.

Conor Masterson

The defender joined QPR having been released by Liverpool in the summer, but he’s yet to make a single appearance for the R’s since joining the club. The R’s will hope that he can come in at some point, but with Masterson being just 21-years-old, he is biding his time well.

There is strong potential that he could be called upon in the coming year, especially due to QPR’s inefficient defensive displays in the current campaign. Mark Warburton will know when it’s best to give him an opportunity, but he is highly-rated and there was a reason why he was at a club such as Liverpool.

Aramide Oteh

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at League Two side Bradford, but is expected to play a part in QPR’s year next season. It could be a huge time for him to step up seeing as both Hugill and Wells are loan players, there is potential for him to be one of the main strikers in the very near future.

Oteh will be hoping to kick on in his loan having scored just twice. He shows effort which is always a good thing but at times he finds it hard to get the rewards that his play might deserve. It’ll be interesting to see what type of impact he can have under Warburton in the near future.