QPR are preparing for the newest Championship season and will be aiming to improve on a difficult last 12 months.

The Hoops battled against relegation in the 2022-23, finishing 20th in the table as their form tailed off in the second half of the term.

Gareth Ainsworth was tasked with keeping the London club in the second division, which he managed by six points.

The 50-year-old will now be looking to keep the forward momentum going by lifting the team up the Championship table over the next year.

The summer transfer window provides an opportunity for the club to make some improvements to the first team squad.

Who are the players that have a point to prove at QPR next season?

But those who are still in the squad will also be looking to improve to help lift QPR up the table.

Here we look at the QPR players that will go into the new season with a point to prove…

Sinclair Armstrong

Armstrong enjoyed a breakout campaign with QPR last season, making 22 appearances in the Championship, including three starts.

The Irishman will be hoping for more consistent involvement in Ainsworth’s plans next season.

The forward has shown a lot of potential so far, but hasn’t quite been able to find his feet in front of goal.

This upcoming term will be a great chance for him to prove that he deserves to be competing at this level.

If he can get a positive start to the campaign, then he could cement himself as a regular presence in the side going forward.

Does Lyndon Dykes still have a point to prove at QPR?

The Scot scored six non-penalty goals last season while leading the line for QPR.

Dykes has performed well, but his inconsistency in front of goal has been a real drawback in his development.

The 27-year-old needs to show that he can score on a regular basis if QPR are to improve next season.

This could be an important campaign for his future, as his goal tally in the league has now decreased year-on-year during his time at Loftus Road.

He cannot afford that to happen again, or else question marks will need to be raised over his future.

Ilias Chair

Chair is another player that will need to kick-on again next season if QPR are to improve their standing in the Championship.

The Moroccan contributed five goals and nine assists last year and was the team’s most impressive performer.

But if the team is to achieve better results, then they will need greater output from the forward.

Chair did miss some of the campaign due to his national team’s performance at the World Cup, which won’t be an issue this season.

But he only contributed two goals and three assists upon his return to QPR, which proved significant in the club’s poor form in 2023.

An underwhelming run of performances played a role in the team’s form suffering a dip, so Chair will need to show that he can get back to his best over the next season.