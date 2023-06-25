Queens Park Rangers could well be a side that is very busy in this summer transfer window.

This is the first opportunity Gareth Ainsworth has had to make significant changes to his QPR team that only just avoided relegation last season.

Ainsworth will no doubt be searching for new players to add to his squad, but there could also be a few players at the club who are looking at the exit door.

3 QPR players whose careers are at a real crossroads

Here, we have looked at three QPR players whose careers could be at a crossroads…

Seny Dieng

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has been a breath of fresh air at QPR since he joined the club in 2016 on a free transfer.

In his first four years at the club, he spent considerable time on loan at various clubs. However, since 2020, he has been a fixed member of the Rs first team.

Dieng has played 121 times for the West London club, but could the Senegalese goalkeeper have played his last game for the club.

The 28-year-old played in every single Championship game of last season, but his performances were below the usual standard you have come to expect from Dieng.

Despite the drop-off, Dieng has caught the attention of interested parties this summer, with Ligue 1 side Stade Reims said to be a side keen on the 28-year-old.

The goalkeeper has 12 months left on his current deal, so while the club may be considering a sale it will come down to what Dieng wants to do. Remain at QPR for another season and then decide his future next summer or leave the Rs this summer if he gets the right offer.

Will Chris Willock leave QPR?

Willock is another QPR player who his facing a big dilemma in this summer transfer window.

Since April, there has been speculation that Willock may leave the Championship club and join up with former Rs boss Mick Beale at Rangers.

The 25-year-old is said to be a top target for the Rangers manager, and it is believed that the midfielder has made his feelings clear to QPR.

However, QPR have exercised the one-year option they had in Willock’s contract, meaning he can’t leave the club for free, instead any interested side will need to pay a fee.

Willock enjoyed another impressive season in a QPR shirt, but with the club having a disappointing campaign and Rangers’ clear interest, the 25-year-old has got a big decision to make this summer in what his next step is.

Will Ilias Chair remain a QPR player?

Since joining the club in 2017, Chair has been another player that has come to the forefront of the QPR first team.

The 25-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Rs over a number of seasons, arguably being their most important player.

The Moroccan has played nearly 200 times for the club, scoring 28 goals and registering 31 assists.

Chair still managed to perform at a good level in this struggling QPR team, and their performances have caught the attention of Leicester City and many others beforehand.

The Foxes have identified Chair as a potential option to replace James Maddison and if that interest does materialise to an offer, then Chair has a decision to make, as he could progress his career further with a right move this summer.