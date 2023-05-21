With the 2022/23 campaign complete, it looks to be a busy summer ahead at Queens Park Rangers.

With Gareth Ainsworth having his first transfer window at the club, the R's boss will be looking to mould a playing squad in his image, and one that will improve upon the club's 20th place Championship finish this season.

That said, as well as incomings, there are naturally bound to be outgoings at Loftus Road, too.

With that in mind, below, we've discussed three QPR players who could be seeking the exit door this summer, either temporarily or permanently.

Seny Dieng - Permanent

One QPR player that could certainly be looking for an exit from the club this summer is goalkeeper Seny Dieng - permanent

The Senegalese international has just one year remaining on his current deal and has been linked with a number of sides ahead of the summer.

Indeed, in January, Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion were all credited with a potential move this summer.

More recently, French club Reims have been credited with an interest in the 28-year-old.

If indeed clubs of the above calibre do come in for him, Dieng will surely want to make the move away from the club.

Niko Hamalainen - Permanent

Another player who could be looking to leave QPR permanently this summer is Niko Hamalainen.

The 26-year-old joined the club from Dallas back in 2014 and has made 33 senior R's appearances.

However, not many of these came recently, and in January, he was loaned out once again to Belgian side RWD Molenbeek.

At 26 and with just a year remaining on his contract, a permanent move away this summer would make sense for all parties, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Hamalainen push for a move away.

Charlie Kelman - Loan/Permanent

Last but certainly not least, the third player on this list, and one that we feel could push for a QPE exit this summer is Charlei Kelman.

Kelman spent the season out on loan at fourth tier Leyton Orient, featuring 42 times for the O's as they won the league title and promotion to League One.

He doesn't quite seem ready for first team football yet, but perhaps another loan, to League One this time, could help him become ready to do so in the future.

Of course, having played regular football, we assume Kelman will be keen to do so once again next season.

He does have just one year left on his QPR contract, though, so a permanent departure could always happen, too, if the R's feel he is way off their level.