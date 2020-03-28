3 QPR players who have far exceeded expectations this season

There have been plenty of surprisingly good displays in QPR’s first-team this season.

After the end to 2018/19 nearly saw them drop into League One, expectations were low for Mark Warburton’s first campaign with the club but with nine games of the season remaining, they sit closer to the play-offs than the relegation zone.

Here, then, we take a look at THREE players who have really exceeded expectations this season…

Ryan Manning

The Irishman has been a constant attacking threat for the R’s from what is still a relatively new left-back role.

During his loan spell with Rotherham during the first half of last season he showed some real attacking promise, netting four goals and assisting one more, but that was predominantly from the centre of midfield or the left-hand side.

When he returned to Loftus Road he was used as a left-back but failed to register an attacking contribution, so how important he has been in the current campaign will have taken many by surprise.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

His potential was well known after he broke into the first-team starting XI at the end of last season, netting two goals in the last 16 games of the campaign, but he has pushed onto a whole other level this time around.

Under Mark Warburton, the 22-year-old has found the back of the net five times and assisted a further eight for his teammates.

Considering expectations were low for the team as a whole, few will have expected Osayi-Samuel to have such a prominent season, leaving him in the thoughts of Premier League sides ahead of this summer.

Dominic Ball

His arrival in during the summer did not cause much of a stir.

At 24, Ball had never come close to achieving the heights expected of him at Spurs nor with any of his previous loan spells, so the pressure was on for this QPR stint.

But, with Warburton choosing to utilise him in a defensive midfield role, he really started to show his class. Composed on the ball and a nightmare for opposing midfielders looking to penetrate the R’s backline, he has stepped up.