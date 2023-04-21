QPR still don't know whether they'll be playing Championship football next season.

Gareth Ainsworth's side battled to a spirited 1-1 draw with Norwich City on Wednesday evening but Cardiff City's victory meant that they fell to just one place above the relegation zone as a result.

With three games left of the season, the R's are running out of time to stop their slide and they now look under serious threat of dropping into League One.

Whatever happens, you'd expect it to be a busy summer at Loftus Road as the necessary changes are made to the squad.

We've highlighted three players whose future in W12 now looks uncertain...

Does Chris Willock have a future at QPR?

Ainsworth's decision to leave Chris Willock, who has been one of the R's biggest goal threats in recent seasons, on the bench on Wednesday evening when they were pushing for what could have been a vital victory against Norwich was telling. His justification, that he wasn't fully fit and wouldn't have been able to handle the pace of the game, doesn't really wash.

Willock was one of the first names on the team sheet when the west Londoners were flying under Mick Beale but it is looking increasingly like he'll be on the move this summer.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and though the R's have a 12-month extension that they will surely trigger, doing so may be just a means to protecting his value.

If Ainsworth steers the Hoops clear of the drop, he will likely get to shape his squad in the summer and cashing in on Willock in order to help fund the spending seems like a natural decision given his place in the pecking order right now.

Should they be relegated and the head coach moves on, it's hard to see Willock being content with playing League One football next season.

Does Chris Martin have a future at QPR?

February free agent pick up Chris Martin's future at Loftus Road looks bound to Ainsworth's.

He was signed by Neil Critchley but has become a key figure under the new head coach and has worn the captain's armband in the absence of Stefan Johansen.

Martin's performances on the pitch have been hit and miss, understandable for a 34-year-old that arrived midway through the season, but he's made it clear he wants to stay on in west London.

If Ainsworth is still in charge, he'll likely get the chance to do that but a new head coach may take a different approach.

Does Leon Balogun have a future at QPR?

Another free agent signed by a previous boss, Leon Balogun reunited with Beale at Loftus Road at the start of the season after the pair worked together at Rangers.

It's fair to say things haven't exactly gone to plan for the 34-year-old defender, who has missed a large chunk due to injury and clashed with fans after a recent defeat.

His experience could be useful down in League One but the backline has been a problem area this season and a reshuffle is likely needed in the summer.