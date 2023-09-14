Queens Park Rangers have had a mixed time in recent years.

Previously looking as though they were on the rise under Mark Warburton, their decline under his stewardship during the latter stages of the 2021/22 season meant they couldn't secure a place in the play-offs.

Warburton was let go at the end of that term and Mick Beale looked to have got the R's back on track at the start of 2022/23 - with the club even spending time at the top of the Championship table.

Unfortunately for them, that form and his tenure wasn't to last and they weren't in the best form during the final stages of his short reign at Loftus Road.

Neil Critchley couldn't turn things around either and Gareth Ainsworth only just managed to guide the club to survival.

With this turbulent time in mind, it's understandable that some QPR supporters have become frustrated and we take a look at three players that have been in the firing line at times, as well as being the subject of praise by some.

Jake Clarke-Salter

Some supporters have praised Clarke-Salter for his ability and there are certainly no doubts that he's a very gifted player when fit and in top form.

However, he has been the subject of some criticism for failing to stay fit and although it's not his fault that he has suffered with injury problems, you can understand why QPR supporters may be frustrated because he could be a real asset.

Former key defender Rob Dickie left in the summer as well as Leon Balogun, arguably increasing just how important ex-Chelsea man Clarke-Salter could be when he's on the pitch.

Able to operate both in a back three and back four, that's useful for Ainsworth who may want to switch up systems throughout this campaign and potentially beyond.

Chris Willock

Willock is included on this list because there have been accusations about his application at times.

This is a shame because he's a very, very gifted player and he has shown before that he can be a game-changer in the final third at this level.

Registering six goals and two assists in the league last term, he will know that he can do better than that but in fairness, the ex-Arsenal man managed to get to that total in 28 appearances.

Scoring at a rate of more than a goal every five games isn't bad and if he can stay fit this term and start regularly, there's no reason why he can't shine and silence his doubters.

If injury troubles don't ruin his rhythm, he will be able to control his own destiny this term. Ainsworth will probably give him more chances to shine if he can perform well.

Lyndon Dykes

There has been a debate on social media about how good Dykes really is.

He deserves a lot of respect though because he has performed well at both a domestic and international level and has been much more of an asset than a liability for the R's during his time at Loftus Road.

And he's an incredibly important figure considering the limited forward options that the R's have at the time of writing.

If he can get himself on the scoresheet quite a few times in a short period of time, that will give him a lot of confidence to keep on scoring.