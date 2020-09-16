3 QPR players we can see leaving the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium by Friday October 16th

Queens Park Rangers have certainly had a busy summer window so far with plenty of outgoings and incomings during the last few weeks and months.

They’ve started this season well, too, with them beating Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend as Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair got the goals to seal a 2-0 win.

Positive signs at the Hoops, then, and there is still time for more faces to be added and, indeed, let go in the coming weeks.

Here, then, we’re looking at three players that it might not be such a shock to see leave west London between now and the deadline…

Seny Dieng

Seny Dieng is a goalkeeper that will want to challenge for the starting spot at QPR but he does seem third choice at the moment and it would be no surprise to see him end up leaving again in this window.

Whether that be on a permanent or temporary basis remains to be seen but he has the quality to be a starter somewhere and he will know that.

Mark Warburton has suggested he might be involved more this season but the simple maths is three into one doesn’t go.

Niko Hamalainen

Another player that seems down the pecking order at QPR is Hamalainen and it could well be the case that this transfer window is the one where he moves on.

QPR have some decent players ahead of him at the moment and he’s now at an age where he needs to be playing regularly for a club having spent loan spells away from W12.

There should be a fair few clubs interested in him.

Ryan Manning

Manning’s future is up in the air at the moment.

His contract ends at the end of this season and though talks have been held things appear to be at an impasse at the moment.

Bright Osayi-Samuel is in a similar boat but he played at the weekend and did well, whilst Manning was left out completely of the matchday squad.

It could go either way, but it’d be no shock if he did end up leaving the club.

