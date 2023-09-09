Highlights Queens Park Rangers have had a decent start to the season, with two wins in their first four league games, putting them 17th in the table.

The club managed to retain key players such as Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, and Lyndon Dykes, despite expectations of departures during the transfer window.

Chair, Willock, and Dykes have all been important contributors to the team in recent seasons and their performances will likely attract interest from other clubs in the future.

It has been a decent start to the season for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, many had expected the R's to be facing a battle for survival once again this time around and those fears were heightened after a 4-0 defeat at Watford on the opening day.

However, Gareth Ainsworth's side have improved since then, picking up two wins from the next four league games.

The Hoops secured an impressive 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday thanks to Andre Dozzell's stunning strike and Jack Colback's finish, and they head into the international break sitting 17th in the table.

It was a busy summer at Loftus Road, with Ziyad Larkeche, Taylor Richards, Paul Smyth, Asmir Begovic, Morgan Fox, Colback and Steve Cook arriving at the club.

There were also a number of departures, including Rob Dickie, Stefan Johansen, Niko Hamalainen, Luke Amos, Leon Balogun, Chris Martin, Conor Masterson, Olamide Shodipo and Seny Dieng, but not all of those who were expected to head out of the exit door moved on.

With that in mind, we looked at some of the QPR players we are surprised have remained at the club beyond the closure of the transfer window.

Ilias Chair

Ainsworth will certainly be relieved to have held on to Chair.

Despite the R's struggles, the midfielder enjoyed another excellent campaign on an individual level last season, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions, while he was also included in the Morocco squad for last year's World Cup.

There was uncertainty over Chair's future on deadline day, with journalist Darren Witcoop claiming that Leicester City were weighing up a potential £6 million move, but the Foxes did not make an offer for the 25-year-old.

Ainsworth had warned in May that the club would need to sell players this summer and he may well be surprised to have been able to retain one of his prized assets.

Chair has continued to look a threat for the Hoops in the early stages of the season and if he continues his form, he is likely to attract interest once again in January.

Chris Willock

Midfielder Willock is another player that many had expected to depart Loftus Road.

Willock finished as the R's second-highest scorer last season with six goals, while he also provided two assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old's form declined in the second half of the season, with none of his goals coming following Michael Beale's exit in November, but despite this, Rangers and Middlesbrough were said to be keen this summer.

Willock has struggled for game time this season, making just three appearances in all competitions, but Ainsworth insists the midfielder is in his plans.

With just one year left on his contract, the Hoops may decide to cash in on Willock in January, but for now, he will be focused on trying to force his way back into the team.

Lyndon Dykes

The R's did not just manage to keep hold of Dykes this summer, he committed his future to the club by signing a new three-year contract.

Dykes has proven to be a regular scorer for the Hoops since his move from Livingston in August 2020, and he finished as their top scorer last season with eight goals.

The Scotland international was the subject of significant transfer interest in the summer, with Millwall making a bid, while he was also linked with Burnley, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.

Dykes will lead the line once again for the R's this season and after missing the last three games with a knee injury, Ainsworth will be keen to get him back fit soon.