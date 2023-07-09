QPR had a massively disappointing season in the Championship.

The Hoops finished 20th in the table, suffering from a significant drop-off in form in the second half of the campaign.

Gareth Ainsworth was tasked with keeping the club from relegation, which he successfully achieved.

The 50-year-old will now be looking at how to improve his first team squad ahead of the new term, which begins in a months’ time.

Which QPR players should we watch out for in the upcoming season?

QPR will be aiming to compete to a higher standard over the next year, with their eyes set on returning to the top half of the standings.

With the transfer window now well underway, clubs are already making moves ahead of what should be a very competitive season ahead.

Here are three QPR players that you should be looking out for in the 2023-24 campaign…

Ilias Chair

Chair was the stand-out figure for QPR last season, contributing five goals and nine assists for the London club.

The Morocco international made 40 appearances in the league and was crucial to the team remaining in the second tier.

While there has been some speculation over his future, QPR supporters will be hopeful that he can light up Loftus Road again next season.

If QPR are to have an improved performance next year, then it is likely that the 25-year-old will be at the heart of it.

Chair has earned a reputation as an exciting player that brings a spark of creativity to the team in attack.

He will be crucial to any success the club achieves over the next 12 months.

Can Paul Smyth make an impact at QPR?

The winger has returned to Loftus Road after two years at Leyton Orient, signing to the club as a free agent.

In his four years at the club previously, Smyth made just 19 appearances and was unable to make any kind of breakthrough into the first team squad.

However, after two years competing lower down the football pyramid, he has earned his way back to the club.

Smyth scored 10 goals in League Two last season as Orient earned promotion back to League One.

It remains to be seen what kind of game time the 25-year-old will receive under Ainsworth, but he will be one to keep an eye out for as a fresh face back at his old club.

Ziyad Larkeche

Another summer signing already through the door at QPR is Ziyad Larkeche, who has arrived as a free agent following the end of his time at Fulham.

The full back spent last season out on loan with Barnsley, where he made 18 appearances in the league.

The 20-year-old’s game time was limited in League One, but he showed some promise during his time with the Tykes.

Larkeche has potential and could prove a smart signing by the Hoops.

While it’s unlikely he will go straight into the starting lineup, the Frenchman has earned a positive reputation, and his performances at underage level have seen him praised as a player with a lot of potential.