With the new season now well underway, many fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Football Manager 2024.

Football fans from across the globe will already be planning who to begin their journey on the game with, after the trailer was released on September 12th, with the game available across multiple platforms from November 6th.

Across the EFL, there are a vast array of clubs to pick as your first save for a variety of reasons, whether it's the club you support, a fallen giant you feel can be awoken again, or those lower down the pyramid such as Wrexham who provide their own narrative with Hollywood ownership.

One team in the Championship that have been in the doldrums for a number of years are QPR, who are yet to come close to a Premier League return since their fall back into the second tier in 2015.

Financial mismanagement and a number of managers during the subsequent eight-year period has really stagnated the R's progression, something which Gareth Ainsworth is keen to address in real life.

Despite many tipping Rangers to struggle this campaign after an abysmal fall from grace last campaign, going from top of the table in October to narrowly avoiding relegation, the squad still possesses a number of talented players, and here are three you should look to build your R's team around once the game is released.

Ilias Chair

Much to the delight of QPR supporters and those looking at a potential 'road to glory' style save at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, the Moroccan remains on their books, despite a summer of speculation.

Chair was linked with a move to newly-relegated Leicester City in the latter stages of the window, but remains in West London at least for the short term.

The Moroccan is unquestionably one of the biggest creative threats across the Championship, with 28 goals and 31 assists in his Rangers career to date. With the realism provided in FM, expect this to be reflected in-game.

In last season's game as per FMInside, Chair was given a rating of 15 (out of 20) for flair, 16 for work rate, and 15 for dribbling, highlighting his importance and qualities

If you are successful in a promotion bid in West London, Chair is one player who could be more than capable of making the step-up into the Premier League.

Sinclair Armstrong

With Rangers' financial position not the greatest, Sinclair Armstrong is someone who could save you plenty of cash in-game as you look to progress the club forward.

Depending on the play style opted for, the 20-year-old could prove to be a key asset with his pace and power in particular, with the latter potentially in the high numbers when it comes to in-game statistics.

The youngster also gives you a completely different dimension to Lyndon Dykes, despite the Scotland international being estimated to be earning a club-high of £18,000 per week as per Capology.

Armstrong is still incredibly raw, but has proved a handful for opposition defenders, and if performances are stellar, could he be the player to sell on for a vast profit, improving your transfer kitty?

Already capped for the Republic of Ireland at senior level at such a young age, he looks a player with a very bright future.

Chris Willock

Similar to the aforementioned Chair, Chris Willock can be a match-winner and game-changer on his day.

Last season, the midfielder accumulated six goals and a further two assists in 28 games in a struggling side, a far cry from his 11 assists the prior campaign when he was at his best.

When at their best, he and Chair provide the Rangers frontline with the best possible chances to grab their own share of the headlines, with FM giving them similar statistics

In last year's game, Willock was also given a total of 15 for dribbling and agility, but one less in passing and shooting compared to his counterpart.

Injury and fitness issues as well as question marks over his attitude have meant that R's fans have not seen the best out of him enough in recent seasons, can you be the one to help him reach top gear consistently?