Queens Park Rangers would have been hoping to plan for life in the Premier League after making an excellent start to the 2022/23 campaign under Michael Beale.

Unfortunately for them, they are now planning for life in two divisions because of their shocking decline that has left them in real danger of being relegated to League One at the end of the season.

Thankfully for them, league rivals Reading have been thrown right back into the relegation zone following their six-point deduction earlier in the week, though QPR are still not out of danger yet despite this setback for the Royals.

Not knowing which division they will be in next season yet means they will be unsure of who they need to target in the summer - and this makes it unclear who can be let go in the summer - either permanently or on a temporary basis.

There are a few young players that should benefit from going out on loan regardless of which division the Championship side are in next season though, with some of them needing to develop further before they can assert themselves as a key part of Ainsworth's first team.

And ahead of the summer, we have selected three players who fit into this category.

Murphy Mahoney

Shot-stopper Mahoney hasn't had the opportunity to play elsewhere this term and that's a shame for him because he hasn't won any game time at a senior level this season.

Although he only came in during an injury crisis last term, he would have been craving more senior football this term and the fact he hasn't managed to secure pitch minutes should give him the push needed to request a loan exit.

Joe Walsh could potentially be third-choice stopper behind Seny Dieng and Jordan Archer if all three stay at Loftus Road, so Mahoney should have the opportunity to seal a departure.

His contract expires in 2024 and with this in mind, next season could be career-defining so he needs to make a real impact, something he's unlikely to do at Loftus Road considering the current options they have.

A spell away could give him the opportunity to impress Ainsworth.

Aaron Drewe

The 22-year-old has featured for the first team this season, making six appearances in all competitions.

Drewe will be delighted with this considering he was plying his trade in the National League with Weymouth last season - but he could benefit from a loan spell in the EFL to speed his development up and ensure he can be a useful cog in QPR's machine for the long term.

Putting in an excellent performance against Watford last month, he certainly has the ability to be an asset in the future but at 22, he needs to be playing every week and he may not get the opportunity to do that at Loftus Road.

Ethan Laird will return to Manchester United at the end of this term but if the club wants to be competing at the right end of the division, they may require a replacement to provide competition for Osman Kakay.

If a replacement does come in, Drewe should be looking to make a loan exit.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner

If the midfielder isn't let go permanently in the summer, he's another player who should be aiming to impress elsewhere.

Only making one appearance for QPR since his move from Loftus Road, he desperately needs to get some senior games under his belt because it's not as if he had a big chance to shine for Liverpool's first team.

It's not as if there won't be departures in midfield this summer because Tim Iroegbunam will almost certainly be heading back to Aston Villa - but Dixon-Bonner should be starting every week now.

At 22, he risks not fulfilling his potential unless he makes the step up from youth football soon, so he should be one of the first names out the door.