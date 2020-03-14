3 problems that Garry Monk needs to address at Sheffield Wednesday ASAP

It’s safe to say that it’s been a season to forget so far for Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls struggling to turn around a poor run of results under the guidance of Garry Monk.

Wednesday only have one win in their last 12 matches in all competitions, which has seen them move from play-off contenders, to a team struggling in mid-table.

The Owls are currently sat 15th in the Championship table, which has seen the pressure grow on manager Garry Monk from some sections of the Hillsborough faithful.

The EFL have recently announced that all fixtures have been postponed until 3rd April at the earliest of opportunities after recent events.

This will allow Monk the time to find a solution to his side’s dismal run of form before they return to action, which is currently scheduled to be Swansea City.

We look at THREE problems that Monk simply has to address at the earliest of opportunities this season.

He needs to work out what his best team is.

Monk has made a number of changes to his starting XI in recent weeks, and it’s clear to see that he doesn’t know what his best XI is at the moment, which will be a concern for the club’s supporters.

One of the most bizarre calls that he has made in charge of the Owls is when he opted to deploy Fernando Forestieri as a full-back in the defeat to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road earlier this year.

The players need to repay Monk’s confidence shown in them though, and everyone at the club needs to be pulling together in the right direction if they’re to get back to winning ways.

Can you score full marks on this Sheffield Wednesday higher or lower quiz?

1 of 15 The capacity of Hillsborough is higher or lower than 39,642? Higher Lower

Monk needs to win the fans over.

You only have to look across Sheffield Wednesday’s social media to see that the pressure if firmly on Garry Monk at this moment in time.

Monk hasn’t filled the club’s supporters with much confidence for much of 2020, and it’s clear to see why with the Owls only having one win to their name in their last 12 matches.

If they’re to lose against Swansea City, then the future looks bleak for the Sheffield Wednesday boss.

Sheffield Wednesday need a Plan B.

It’s no secret that Sheffield Wednesday are struggling for confidence going forward this season, and they’re far too reliant on Steven Fletcher, who has been key to their positive performances for much of this year’s campaign.

But when the opposition nullify the threat posed by the Scotsman, Monk’s side look lost for ideas going forward, which is a real concern heading towards the conclusion of this season.

Garry Monk needs to work out what his Plan B is at the earliest of opportunities, as once Wednesday go behind in a game, they don’t look like getting anything from it.