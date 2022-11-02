3 problems Liam Rosenior needs to solve at Hull City

It’s been a frustrating season for Hull City so far who would have hoped to be pushing for the top six rather than look over their shoulder at the bottom three.

With a heavy summer of recruitment that yielded several big-name signings as well as players from across the continent, it’s not yet worked out for Hull or Acun Ilicali.

That unfortunately cost Shota Arveladze the job at the MKM Stadium, leaving Hull searching for their successor.

That decision was made a long time ago and since then, several names have been linked, as well as the job being offered to former Olympiakos boss Pedro Martins who subsequently turned the job down.

Now, the Tigers look set to appoint their former player Liam Rosenior after he left Derby County earlier in October.

It’s a big task with plenty of expectation at Hull, so we look at three problems Rosenior needs to solve as he prepares to take the hot seat.

Creating more chances

Hull City started the season on fire, scoring 10 goals in their opening seven games, with Oscar Estupinan racing to the front of the queue for the golden boot.

Since then though, the goals have dried up and the Tigers have struggled to create chances consistently despite the wealth of quality options available to them.

There have been glimpses of what this side is capable of in the final third, with 3-1 and 4-2 wins away at Blackpool and Rotherham, but the challenge is get it consistently going.

Concede less goals

Hull’s defence has been worryingly bad this season. Relegation form bad.

It was an area that was neglected over the summer and it’s shown as the season has progressed.

They’ve conceded the most goals in the league and continue to look poor. Whether the shape, personnel or style of play is the issue, Rosenior needs to get it addressed quick.

Find a balanced starting XI

Injuries haven’t helped Hull, especially in the early stages of the season. But the side continues to lack balance, especially in wide areas.

Whatever formation is played, there continues to be problems and the lack of balance within the squad is one of the issues. The team lacks wide players so naturally width comes from the full-backs which unfortunately leaves Hull open at the back, something that has contributed to the poor defensive record.

It’s a talented squad that will need refining, but once Rosenior finds the right balance, they will be difficult to stop should they pick up in form.