3 Preston North End tweaks that Ryan Lowe should make ahead of Hull City clash

Preston North End sealed another valuable point against Millwall in midweek but they’ll want to get back to winning ways against Hull at the weekend.

With the Lilywhites looking a lot livelier under Ryan Lowe, they will fancy their chances against the Tigers on Saturday and after consecutive stalemates, they’ll be desperate to get three points on the board again.

Against Millwall, they looked defensively solid but struggled to create much at the other end of the field. Although they nearly stole the win via a penalty – which was ultimately missed – it wasn’t their best attacking display.

As they try to get a win against Hull then, here are three tweaks they could make to the team in pursuit of those three points.

Swap out Ched Evans for Cameron Archer

Ched Evans can be a handful and has been a handful in the past for opposition defences. He’s well capable of a goal too and there have been games when he has been a genuine Man of the Match contender.

Against the Lions though, he struggled to make too much of an impact on the fixture and was ultimately subbed off in favour of Archer. Against Hull, it might be more beneficial to have the Aston Villa loanee lineup alongside Emil Riis from the start.

Both of the forwards possess plenty of pace and also have plenty of creativity and rather than taking the more physical approach against the Tigers, they should perhaps unleash two forwards who can run at the opposition defence, take them on, try things and try and create chances for each other.

If they’re going to have more of the ball too, then there will be more opportunities to create chances for the two strikers – and with Riis in fine goalscoring form and Archer looking a very capable finisher, it could be good to have both on the field from the get-go.

Put Daniel Johnson straight in if they can

Daniel Johnson has been away on international duty with Jamaica and it would be safe to say his absence in the Preston team has been felt.

As one of the club’s most creative players in terms of his ability to sit behind the strikers and open up the opposition and create chances for the forwards, him not being available has ultimately led to a bit less attacking verve from North End.

The former Aston Villa man is well-capable of dictating the game by himself if he starts and with two very exciting strikers in front of him, he could have plenty to work with when he comes back into the equation. Considering his exploits with Jamaica, the game might come too soon for him to start but if he is match fit and wants to be selected, then he should be thrown in.

If he isn’t, then Ali McCann should definitely either keep his place in attacking midfield or be pushed back into the centre of the field, with Alan Browne coming in as the attacking midfielder.

Bring back Patrick Bauer

The final tweak that PNE need to make to ensure that they are at full-strength against Hull is to bring back Patrick Bauer.

The big German centre-back was absent against Millwall in midweek and although Liam Lindsay actually fared quite well in rotation – and the Lilywhites kept a cleansheet at the Den – he should be placed back in for this fixture.

Lindsay is a good short-term option or is useful in rotation but Bauer is the undisputed choice over him if he is fit. The former Charlton man is a commanding presence at the back and can marshal a backline well.

Whilst it would perhaps be wrong to tinker with a team that didn’t concede in midweek, it would be much more beneficial – and would put PNE back at full-strength – if Bauer came straight back in.