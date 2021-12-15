3 Preston North End transfers in or out that could happen next month

Preston North End are ready to have a good go at climbing the Championship table in the second half of the campaign under the leadership of new manager Ryan Lowe.

The Lilywhites managed to grind out some solid results under Frankie McAvoy but they were still sliding towards the relegation places and were keen to stop the trend, so pulled the trigger on the Scot.

In has come Lowe, after deciding to leave high-flying Plymouth to take on the challenge at Deepdale. There will certainly be a squad sort out required at the club, with a wealth of players having been left out of the required 25-man squad for PNE.

There are a number of players who clearly have no future at Preston and there will also be areas that the new boss will feel need improving now he has a good look at his team. So who could be going in and out the exit door at Deepdale then?

Josh Harrop: Out the exit door

One name that consistently gets mentioned is Josh Harrop, although is perhaps isn’t as much of a dead cert as it once was.

The former Man United man certainly looks a bright prospect and has shown flashes of brilliance when he hasn’t been sidelined through injury. Ryan Lowe may have taken a look at the player and decided that there is a role for him to play at Preston – in which case he won’t be going anywhere.

With the attacking midfielder still not registered though and with Lowe likely preferring to bring in some players he knows can fulfil his philosophy – not to mention the current wealth of options already in that position at the club – it looks more plausible that he could be allowed to leave.

For the good of his career, it is also probably for the best that PNE cash in and get something for him now rather than losing him for nothing. It would mean that he could get some action in the second half of the campaign and continue his development elsewhere, while North End get some money for his services.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green: Incoming for North End

Even though LancsLive have confirmed there is no concrete offer or interest on the part of PNE as of yet, there is often no smoke without fire – and it would also be a good move by the club if they were to do so.

The defender is exactly the type of signing that the club should be making. Rather than looking at players they have recently who are getting into the latter stages of their career with no resale value, Edmonds-Green is young, has potential to become an important player and has a high ceiling and resale value.

It might take a lot to convince Huddersfield to let go of the youngster but if they can do it, then it is something North End should certainly pursue.

They also need some additional bodies at the back and Edmonds-Green fits the bill as someone who could eventually establish themselves as an important player, while providing good cover if needed for now.

Connor Wickham: Out the exit door

His short-term deal expires at North End in January anyway but with Ryan Lowe likely to look for even more options in attack – with the squad already bloated – some players who currently play there are likely to have to go to make room.

Emil Riis is going nowhere if North End have their way, whilst Ched Evans and Sean Maguire have proven to be valuable options so far this season. That would leave Wickham.

With his deal set to run out anyway, the logical thing to do is allow him to try and find somewhere else he can get action when he has recovered from his current injury. He is unlikely to get it at North End and a side elsewhere may be more inclined to let him feature regularly.

Therefore, it makes sense for both parties to go their separate ways in the winter window.