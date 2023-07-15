They were in touching distance of the top six in April, but Preston North End's play-off charge in the Championship last season quickly faded with five games left of the campaign.

Just one point out of a possible 15 from their final five matches meant that it was a 12th-placed finish instead of the play-offs, but in fairness the Lilywhites were up against it against some of their rivals when it comes to budgets.

North End are going into the new season having lost all their loanees from last season and players such as Daniel Johnson, who has ended his eight-and-a-half year association with the club, but it gives the chance for others to perhaps impress.

Let's take a look at THREE North End players who have something to prove to Ryan Lowe and supporters during the pre-season fixture list before the 2023-24 season begins...

Greg Cunningham

When fit, Cunningham has proven to be a model of consistency in both of his stints at Deepdale - it's just a case of keeping the Irishman fit that proves to be hard work.

PNE sold Cunningham to Cardiff in 2018 for £4 million and brought him back in 2021 for absolutely nothing, but despite being fit for most of the 2021-22 season, he wasn't used all that often by Frankie McAvoy but he did then get a bit more game-time under Ryan Lowe.

Adapting to a new role of a left-sided defender in a back three in 2022-23, Cunningham kept fit and ready for pretty much all of the campaign as he battled with Andrew Hughes for a place in Lowe's starting 11, playing 24 times until disaster struck in March against Middlesbrough when he tore his hamstring.

His performances however were enough to earn him a new deal, however it only lasts until the end of December.

That means Cunningham will have to prove his fitness and also his performances in pre-season and league action following that in a bid to earn a longer deal - there's no doubting the talent, it's just the fitness side of things that is an issue.

Ben Woodburn

Woodburn's signing on a free transfer last summer divided opinion - Lowe as a self-confessed Liverpool fan has seen Woodburn's talent as a teenager but after disappointing loan stints with Blackpool and Hearts, a chance was taken on the Wales international on a free transfer.

His ability to play a regular part in the Championship was questioned by supporters and just two goals and three assists in 42 appearances in all competitions somewhat proved them right - he was a regular off the bench for PNE and that in-turn triggered a one-year extension in his contract.

That hasn't gone down well at all with some fans but at the age of 23, Woodburn can improve if he puts his mind to it - and with a dearth of attacking options at Lowe's disposal in pre-season, he now has the chance to show he's got something to offer in the upcoming campaign.

Mikey O'Neill

PNE fans had been longing for more youth prospects to be given a chance in the first-team, so when striker O'Neill started firing in goals for the under-18's in the 2021-22 season, it wouldn't be long before he got his chance under Lowe.

O'Neill played three times towards the end of that particular campaign but after another five outings for North End in the first half of last season, it was decided he needed to spend some time out on loan at Grimsby Town of League Two.

It was a learning curve for O'Neill as he struggled to get ahead of Paul Hurst's other attacking options at Blundell Park, appearing 11 times in the fourth tier but only starting twice.

With Emil Riis and Ched Evans on the sidelines until September though, it offers O'Neill the chance to stake a claim to be part of Lowe's squad for 2023-24 instead of being loaned out again - whether he can take it is another matter.