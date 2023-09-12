The 2023-24 Championship season in the early stages are going very well indeed for Preston North End.

After five matches, the Lilywhites were the unexpected leaders of the second tier going into the first international break, winning four of their first five matches of the campaign.

Whilst things are incredibly rose for Ryan Lowe's side right now and there can't be any complaints of his squad of players, there have been times where some individuals have drawn the ire of the PNE fanbase.

Let's look at three players who have tended to split the opinion of supporters due to their performances since they have been at Deepdale.

3 Ben Woodburn

Once a promising young talent for Liverpool, Woodburn's career has somewhat stalled in recent years.

Still only 23 years of age, the attacking midfielder made his senior debut for the Reds in November 2016 at the age of 17, and not long after he was a full Wales international.

The future was bright for Woodburn, but loan spells away from the club to teams such as Sheffield United, Oxford and PNE's bitter rivals Blackpool did not work out.

It was inevitable that following a stint in Scotland with Hearts in 2021-22 that Woodburn would leave Liverpool, but Lowe wanted to offer a chance to the 11-cap international to prove himself.

Woodburn signed a one-year deal for the 2022-23 season and appeared 42 times in all competitions, but just 15 of these were from the start of matches.

He played enough though to trigger a one-year extension to his contract, even though his performances for the most part weren't entirely great as he did not make a lot of positive impacts in-front of goal.

His standout moment came in a 4-1 drubbing of Blackburn Rovers last December as he tucked away a composed finish, so there are moments of quality, but it is not consistent enough and he does draw a lot of frustration from the concourse.

2 Ryan Ledson

Following a lengthy pursuit, North End finally landed Ledson's services in 2018 from Oxford United, but he wasn't a regular starter in his first two years at Deepdale.

The ex-Everton midfielder's best year came in 2020-21 when he played 36 times in the Championship and won the club's Player of the Year award for his committed performances, but he has not always been a regular in the starting 11 since Lowe's arrival in December 2021.

Some of Ledson's wayward passing can frustrate fans at time and despite being liked for his hard-hitting tackles sometimes, he perhaps isn't as well-rounded as other midfield options.

The likes of Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann when fully-fit have jumped ahead of the 26-year-old in the pecking order since they joined over two years ago and have less flaws to their game, but whilst Ledson can split opinion, there's still a role for him at Deepdale.

1 Liam Lindsay

Lindsay is another who has divided opinion since his arrival at the club in January 2021, but you cannot argue with his performances at the start of this season or the early stages of 2022-23.

The Scotsman was a colossus in their run of seven matches without conceding in the Championship last season and he's playing in a similar vein of form right now alongside Andrew Hughes and Jordan Storey.

Especially when on the left-hand side of a back three or in a back four though, as opposed to being the middle man of a back three, Lindsay can be a bit exposed for his lack of pace.

One match in particular last season saw Lindsay hooked at half-time against Bristol City after being left for dead by Nahki Wells when the Robins made it 2-0, and they are the kind of performances that he has sometimes showed which have left fans frustrated.

When he is showing what he can really do though like he has been doing recently, there's no complaints whatsoever.