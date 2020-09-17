3 Preston North End players we can see leaving Deepdale by Friday October 16th

Preston North End will be hoping they can mount a serious challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship this season under the management of Alex Neil.

The Lilywhites finished ninth in the Championship table last season, and seven points adrift of the play-off positions in the second-tier, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

North End were beaten in their first match of the 2020/21 season though, as Swansea City won 1-0 at Deepdale, which means that they’ll be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities.

It could be an interesting few weeks ahead at Preston, as they look to keep hold of some of their key players before the transfer window slams shut.

We take a look at THREE Preston North End players that we could see leaving the club before the summer transfer window closes.

Daniel Johnson

Johnson has emerged as a transfer target for Scottish giants Rangers according to Football Insider, and it’s clear to see why.

The midfielder was Preston’s top goalscorer in the 2019/20 season, and will fancy his chances of build on a hugely impressive campaign last term.

It remains to be seen as to whether Rangers have submitted a formal offer for his services, but Football Insider have previously claimed that Johnson is keen on a move to Steven Gerrard’s side.

Ben Davies

Davies is another player that has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Preston in recent seasons.

The defender has been attracting interest from Celtic during the summer, and The Sun have recently revealed that Davies is set to sign a pre-contract with the Bhoys in January.

Davies had previously been attracting interest from Championship side Bournemouth, but it appears as though it’s only a matter of time before he moves to Celtic.

Adam O’Reilly

O’Reilly has spent time out on loan in the last two seasons, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him head out on loan once again this term.

He has made one first-team appearance for Preston’s first-team, which came against Aston Villa back in 2018.

It seems highly unlikely that he’ll feature for the Preston senior squad anytime soon though, so a loan move could be the ideal situation for both parties involved as the Lilywhites look to find him regular minutes in senior football.