On November 6, the latest installment of the legendary Football Manager series will drop on multiple platforms.

The football management game's 2024 version will be released later this year and you can watch Sports Interactive's first trailer below, with several in-depth looks at new features coming in the next few weeks.

It will mean that supporters of clubs can take control, and Preston North End fans will have a whole new array of players to choose from if they decide to try and lead the Lilywhites into the Premier League for the very first time.

North End made several new additions over the summer, including new club-record signing Milutin Osmajić from Cadiz and Danish creative midfielder Mads Frøkjær-Jensen from Odense, and their crop of youth players that are around Ryan Lowe's squad will surely be rated pretty decently.

Preston North End - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Milutin Osmajic Cadiz CF Permanent Mads Frokjaer-Jensen Odense BK Permanent Jack Whatmough Wigan Athletic Permanent Duane Holmes Huddersfield Town Permanent Will Keane Wigan Athletic Permanent Layton Stewart Liverpool Permanent Calvin Ramsay Liverpool Loan Liam Millar FC Basel Loan

Let's take a look at THREE North End players that you could build your team around in FM24 when the game is released in November.

Freddie Woodman

At the age of 26, Woodman is still relatively young for a goalkeeper and has his best years well and truly ahead of him - which is only good news for PNE.

Arriving from Newcastle United last summer, Woodman rarely got opportunities with the Magpies but he did win the Championship Golden Glove award for Swansea in 2020-21, showing that he knows how to keep the ball out of the back of the net.

And in his debut season with PNE, Woodman was in similar fine fettle as he kept 17 clean sheets, putting him in the top five stoppers in the division.

Woodman always seems to be well-rated on Football Manager and North End genuinely have a goalkeeper you can use for around four to five years - even if you're promoted to the Premier League - and he will be well worth sticking with unless big offers come in.

Milutin Osmajić

It's hard not to include North End's new record signing on this list, especially when they've paid Cadiz a reported £2.15 million for his services.

The 24-year-old hasn't been awfully prolific in his career so far, but eight goals for Vizela in Portugal's top flight in 2022-23 was a decent enough return, whilst seven goals in 14 outings for Bandirmaspor in Türkiye - albeit in the second tier of that nation - is good.

Osmajić is a full Montenegro international and looks to be incredibly strong and has a good turn of foot for someone of his size, and alongside Emil Riis he could lead the line on FM24 for a few years if managers decide to go with two up top.

Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile

Whilst Riis and Osmajić are the present, Rodriguez-Gentile is very much the future.

Turning 17 in October, Rodriguez-Gentile has certainly had an unconventional journey to Deepdale, having been born to Argentine parents in Brazil and moving to Liverpool when he was 13.

Picked up from local side Huyton Juniors in 2021, Rodriguez-Gentile gained notoriety for a five-goal showing against Rotherham United last season in the FA Youth Cup, and he was afforded the chance to stake his claim in pre-season for the first-team.

He took that brilliantly with goals against Bamber Bridge, Bruno's Magpies and even Ipswich Town, showing that PNE perhaps have their first ever South American wonderkid.

The teenager has already been noticed by Argentina and called up to their under-17's squad, so there's a massive chance that Rodriguez-Gentile is going to be rated incredibly highly on FM this year in his first time in the game.

It may be worth giving the pint-sized attacker the odd substitute appearance to help develop him, but he could realistically be an actual wonderkid when the game is released and a player that could fire PNE to the Premier League in time.