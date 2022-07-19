3 Premier League players West Brom should consider for loan after recent Steve Bruce comments

West Bromwich Albion have had themselves a fine summer so far.

Wrapping up two of the highest-rated Championship free agents in John Swift and Jed Wallace was great business by the Baggies, and yesterday the club confirmed the re-capture of Okay Yokuslu.

Speaking prior to that signing was confirmed, boss Steve Bruce, though, hinted that the club are not yet done in the transfer market, suggesting he may look to the Premier League loans market for further reinforcements.

He told the Express and Star: “My job is to never be finished and to keep knocking on the door to improve the quality.”

“I believe the big ones, the real big clubs of our country are all on tour.

“They are all taking their young ones with them so I still think there is a bit of work to be done in those areas so we’ll see.”

With Bruce’s comments in mind, we picked out three Premier League starlets the Baggies could target in the loan market this summer.

Tino Anjorin

Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin could be one player worth considering for the Baggies this summer.

Anjorin has been linked with a Championship return on loan in recent days, and a move to the Hawthorns could be one that makes sense.

Although they have signed John Swift already, after not playing a lot of games at Huddersfield last year, Anjorin would perhaps benefit from going into an environment where he is not going to be relied on.

Instead, at West Brom, they could ease him in and harness his ability, knowing anything they can extract from the player is a bonus on their upcoming campaign.

Nat Phillips

Following the departure of Cedric Kipre to Cardiff City, West Brom’s options at the back, whilst not light, could perhaps do with another addition.

Nat Phillips on loan from Liverpool would be someone that could certainly come in and add quality to the Baggies backline.

Whilst O’Shea, Bartley, Ajayi and Bryan are decent options for Bruce to choose from, the very latter, and the most recent of those names, both had bad injuries last term, which highlights the need for strong depth and competition.

Phillips has shown how good he can be at Championship level last season, and if he would be willing to drop back down to the second-tier, surely any club in the division would welcome him with open arms.

Morgan Rogers

Last but not least, Morgan Rogers is perhaps another Premier League player worth considering for a loan move this summer.

The highly-rated left-winger spent last campaign on loan at Bournemouth, but did not get the game time he nor Man City would have been looking for.

There is clearly talent there, though, as evidenced by his loan spell with Lincoln City the season prior, and he deserves another chance to show what he can do in the second tier.

With Callum Robinson potentially on his way out, Rogers could be a short-term solution that can bring good ability and plenty of potential ahead of the new campaign.