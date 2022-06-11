3 Premier League goalkeepers Preston North End could sign this summer

At this stage, it is clear that one of Preston North End’s priorities in the transfer market this summer is the goalkeeping department.

It was revealed yesterday that Ryan Lowe’s side will be looking to sign two shot-stoppers this summer, with academy keeper James Pradic set to be the club’s third choice man in-between the sticks.

The Lancashire Post reported that North End want their number one next season to be a loanee from the Premier League, with Daniel Iversen, a loanee from Leicester, having been shot-stopper at Deepdale for the last 18 months.

With that in mind, here, we’ve picked out three Premier League goalkeepers that Preston could make a loan move for this summer.

Freddie Woodman

One goalkeeper from the Premier League that Ryan Lowe’s side could target, and are targeting according to reports, is Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

It was reported last week that Preston were interested in a loan move for the 25-year-old, and Newcastle United could let him go.

They allowed him to leave last season, and with Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka also on the books at St. James’ Park, there is no reason they would not do so again.

Woodman impressed in the Championship over two seasons with Swansea City, helping them reach the play-off final back in 2020/21.

Karl Darlow

Interestingly, Preston North End have also been linked with a move for Newcastle United’s other back up goalkeeper Karl Darlow this summer.

At 31-years-old, Darlow is a more senior option than his Magpies colleague Freddie Woodman, and also has a lot more experience.

To date, Darlow has 52 Premier League appearances to his name, with 140 Championship matches also behind him.

With three genuine first choice options at Newcastle, as above, it does seem like at least one shot-stopper will depart this summer, and if Preston have it their way, either Darlow or Woodman will head in their direction.

Nathan Baxter

Moving away from Newcastle United, another goalkeeper from the Premier League that Preston could consider for a loan is Nathan Baxter.

Baxter spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign out on loan with Hull City, making 18 appearances for the Tigers.

He did start the season as their number two though, and only broke into their starting XI around November.

Clearly the 23-year-old is not going to get much of a look in at Chelsea with two world class goalkeepers on their books ahead of him, therefore, another year in the Championship could make real sense for the young shot-stoppers development.

You’d have to think Preston would be happy to have him, too.