3 Poya Asbaghi replacements Barnsley need to consider ASAP

With relegation to League One being confirmed on Friday evening, Barnsley have today parted company with Poya Asbaghi.

The 36-year-old took charge at Oakwell after Markus Schopp was dismissed earlier in the season.

With the Tykes now looking to prepare themselves for the 2022/23 third tier campaign, they will be starting it with a new manager in charge.

Here, we take a look at three managers that the Yorkshire club could consider….

Mark Bonner

Mark Bonner has done an excellent job at Cambridge United since taking charge of the U’s back in March 2020.

The 36-year-old led Cambridge to promotion to League One last season, and despite the expectation of the U’s being relegated this campaign, they have managed to avoid that quite comfortably.

They are currently looking to finish inside the top half of the table, with his side playing an attractive brand of attacking football.

Luke Garrard

Sticking on the theme of 36-year-old managers who have impressed in their short managerial careers thus far, Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard is someone who Barnsley may consider.

Doing an excellent job on a smaller budget than most in the National League, Boreham Wood are often fighting near the top end of the division, and whilst they have not been too impressive over the last few weeks, they still possess a strong chance of securing a play-off spot.

Garrard is someone that certainly deserves a shot within the Football League, and even though this would represent a risk, it is time that they should be looking to take a risk.

Mick McCarthy

Barnsley-born Mick McCarthy is another manager who Barnsley could consider, with the 63-year-old being out of a job since October 2021.

Starting his playing career with the Tykes, and playing nearly 300 games for the Yorkshire club, McCarthy could be viewed as an option to take the job at Barnsley, and he may be keen to return to a club he has such a connection with.

McCarthy has a wealth of football league experience and could be a good option with Barnsley now tasked with winning promotion out of League One, something he has done in the past.